Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill has publicly commended his former wife, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, for her maturity and dedication to motherhood following their recent reconciliation.

In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram on Sunday, Churchill reflected on the peaceful resolution of their long-running marital dispute and expressed gratitude to God for healing their relationship.

He described the reconciliation as a turning point that has brought clarity, forgiveness and renewed understanding between them.

Churchill revealed that he recently received a phone call from their son, King Andre, for the first time, an experience he said deeply moved him.

According to him, hearing his son call him “Daddy” served as a powerful reminder of faith and divine intervention in restoring broken bonds.

He went on to applaud Dikeh for the role she has played in raising their son, describing her as an “Amazing mother.”

Churchill noted that both parents have now agreed to put past conflicts behind them and focus on co-parenting built on love, care and mutual respect.

Emphasising the role of faith in their reconciliation, he stated that forgiveness has opened the door to a new chapter in their lives.

He added that with God’s guidance, healing has become possible, allowing them to move forward peacefully with a shared commitment to their son’s well-being.

Churchill also expressed appreciation for the personal growth both he and Dikeh have experienced over the years, saying he looks forward to a future defined by cooperation, respect and peace.

He concluded by thanking Dikeh once again for doing a commendable job as a mother and for ensuring that their son remains at the centre of their renewed relationship.

The development comes shortly after Tonto Dikeh also spoke about their decade-long separation, crediting God for restoring harmony and rebuilding their relationship as co-parents.