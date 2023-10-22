Churches: When Succession Battles Turn Prayers Houses to Business Empires

With unceasing tales of immediate family members succeeding founders of churches, observers raise questions about the essence of the church. LADESOPE LADELOKUN examines the politics of succession in some churches in recent times

Death as the saying goes, is a debt that must be paid by everyone. In view of this reality, a number of founders of churches show more than a passing interest in the state of their churches before death calls. Consistent with the dictum that any tradition or ritual that is not shown to the children will die, some founders of churches, it is understood, groom their immediate family members, particularly children to take over from them when they are gone.

This practice has, however, elicited reactions from Nigerians, who have expressed divergent views about succession plans in churches, following the death of the Senior Pastor at the Fountain of Life Ministry, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and the subsequent confirmation of his son and daughter as Pastor and Associate Pastor respectively. Pastor Odukoya, it was learnt, had revealed to some Board of Trustees members of the church the succession plan before he passed on.

Also, his son, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, who was ordained as the new General Overseer of the Church on September 30, had, according to sources in the Church, been told by his father to succeed him. Meanwhile, the dust raised by the emergence of the young Odukoya had yet to settle when the General Overseer of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, stirred another controversy over the appointment of his second son, Isaac, as the National Youth Pastor.

According to some netizens, the General Overseer is only positioning his son to take over from him. But Jimmy Odukoya is not the first to take over from his father. Joel Osteen, pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston, the United States of America, took charge of his father’s ministry, stepping out from the church media room, where he edited broadcasts,according to Forbes.

Since then, it said, he has driven it to become the largest megachurch in the U.S., with some 43,500 people attending services each week in what used to be an NBA arena. In the 2009 interview, Osteen shared his story: “My dad had a church of 90 people when I was born. It was just, over the years it continued to grow. Maybe, it’s just where we are in America today, and it’s just an outgrowth of 30 years of people being faithful to their faith …

Sometimes we get criticized, “Joel, why did you want to build a church like this?” But we never set out to have a big church, we just never wanted to turn people away.” Also, the Baptist Press reported that Pas- tor Erik Cummings was groomed by his father to take over from him as Senior Pastor of New Life Baptist Church of Carol City in Miami in the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, in what appears to be a departure from the aforementioned cases, Bishop Charles Ighele, General Superintendent, Holy Spirit Mission (Happy Family Church) and Chairman, Financial Accountability Commission of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph disclosed that the church he leads(Holy Spirit Mission ) was started in 1974 by Bishop Michael Marioghae.

Ighele noted that in spite of the fact that the founder had a son that is currently a pastor and another daughter, who is not just married to a pastor but is equally currently a pastor, the founder handed over to him before he died, stating that the Holy Spirit instructed him to do so because he was told he had completed his assignment and would soon be taken away.

“Succession plan is a very serious matter because men of God who are called to lead a ministry are very careful about who they hand over to for continuation of the ministry.What matters most in the hearts of many men of God is the continuity of the work. There are three types of churches. Churches started due to the ambition of some pastors to control people and build their personal empires.

Churches founded by the devil pretending to be an angel of light and deceiving people by doing good works of helping people.(2nd Corinthians 11:13-15).Such so-called churches operate with the Bible in one hand and demonic practices in the other hand. The third group of churches are those founded by genuine men and women of God, who were called to start churches. I cannot speak on behalf of the other two. I can only speak on behalf of churches started or being pastored by genuine men of God,” he explained.

He continued:”There are quite a number of people who hand over to their wives or daughters or sons because they think they are capable. These things do happen. For me, I look at it from the angle of capability because if I start a ministry and I hand it over to my son, who is not capable,then I have destroyed my work . So many men of God think of continuity. If it is their son that can bring about this continuity, they don’t mind.

So, it is from the angle of capability that I view the matter.” In his reaction, Public Affairs Commentator and founder of Akin Fadeyi Foundation, Akin Fadeyi, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, warned against making the church look like a business enterprise. “It’s not every church that practices “succession by inheritance”. But my point is, we must be careful not to make the churches appear like a business enterprise.

The ascension of Jimmy to “power” in his father’s church is not an issue for me. If the members of the fold are fine with it, it is not our business to stir contention within the fold. The issue here though, is telling the world it is a church of God, building its wealth through the sweat of the people through members’ tithes and contributions but translating a succession plan into an “inheritance”. The argument in defence of this does not add up.”

Some wives of Nigerian pastors who succeeded their husbands

Evelyn Joshua, 54, is the leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) . Before her emergence after the demise of the founder, TB Joshua, in 2021, a succession battle was sparked between Evelyn Joshua and a group within the church, Global Congress of SCOAN Members (GCSM). “Mrs. Evelyn Joshua is not a Pastor. She was never anointed by Pastor Joshua. She was not part of the founding members of the Church.

What is the basis of her emergence as the person now parading herself as the new leader?” The group had said in a statement. Evelyn Joshua, it was learnt, was not a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the church as of the time the founder was alive. It was also gathered that the founder’s wife got a court order after the demise of her husband to make her a BoT member in order to pave the way for her to lead the church. Also, Apostle Nkechi Francis Anayo-Iloputaife, is the President of Faith Revival Ministries World Outreach.

She became the head of her church following the assassination of her husband, Bishop Harford Anayo Iloputaife in 2005. He was said to have trained under the “Youth With A Mission” (YWAM) pro- gram in KONA, HAWAII. For Archbishop Margaret Idahosa, who is said to be the first African female Archbishop and the first female Chancellor of the Benson Idahosa University, Benin, she assumed the position of the Head, Church of God Mission International, after the death of her husband, Archbishop Benson Idahosa, on March 12, 1998.

Other women that have joined the league of wives that have taken charge of the churches founded by their husbands include but not limited to Rev Roselyn Oduyemi of the Bethel Ministries Inc, who took charge after the death of her husband, Apostle Gabriel Oduyemi; wife of the late Archbishop Lanre Obembe, the founder of El-Shaddai Bible Church, Dr. Oluremi Obembe, and Rev Mrs. Janet Onaolapo, who took over as the presiding pastor of Abundant Life Gospel Church from her husband, Kola Onaolapo, shortly after his death in October 2012.

Fireworks on social media

Although Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is not the first example of a founder’s son that has taken over the mantle of leadership of a church after the demise of the General Overseer, his emergence as the new Senior Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church has sparked a fresh debate among netizens on the appropriateness of a father handing over the baton of leadership of a church to his immediate family. See some reactions below from Facebook users: Ademola H Adigun wrote: ” If you are so unhappy, register a church, grow it and let your inlaw inherit it.”

Nnaemeka Amanze wrote:”When it’s time to ask for tithes and offering, it is God’s church but when it’s time to decide who controls the tithes and offering, it becomes the pastor’s church. Let’s continue o…” Yetunde Ikotun-Ojo wrote: “I wish my father started a church. I would have made a very beautiful Pastor.” Adunni Onigege Ara, wrote:” Even Je- sus inherited his Father’s business melo melo PJ. TD Jakes daugther inherited her father’s church too ooo.”

Victor Olatoye wrote:”You don’t need training for a family business; you just need to know how to promote sowing seeds and collect money.” Ikechi Ato Iroche wrote: “What’s all this hue and cry about Jimmy succeeding his father in his church? If you don’t like it or agree with it, quit the church and go and set up yours. Were you expecting to reap where you did not sow?”

Noruwa Edokpolo, Pastor in – charge, Lagos Province 77, Redeemed Christian Church of God wrote: “While the Bible does contain examples of familial succession in leadership roles, it does not explicitly endorse or prohibit the concept of father-to-child succession in all cases. Whether this type of succession is considered appropriate will depend on various factors, including the specific leadership role and the principles applied by a par- CONTINUED FROM PAGE 10 ticular religious tradition.

“The Bible does not definitively state whether father-to-child succession is universally favoured or discouraged. Instead, it emphasises the importance of individuals’ character, faithfulness to God, and alignment with God’s will regarding leadership positions. Succession policies in churches and organisations often consider biblical and practical considerations to determine the most suitable leaders. So, in summary, I think the process is most important, and, like everything else we do, the glory of God ought to be our utmost desire.”

Sanmi Obasa wrote:”Aren’t we giving credibility to people who say church is a family business enterprise? In the days of old, we learned church leaders emerged when the church has waited on the Holy Spirit to choose. Now, it comes from a dynasty. But when overthrown Gabon president and North Korean leader succeeded their fathers, we call it dynasty. But I haven’t heard the word dynasty used to describe succession by spouses and children of later church leaders.

Are there no other minister, old or young that had worked with the late pastor, who could step into his shoes? Definitely, this is a family business, and we can as well change the title from general overseer to Managing Director/CEO or if we want to go America way, President/CEO. Folks should stop deceiving themselves that we don’t have confusion that is very disturbing to the very foundation of our faith in our hand.”

‘Calling, interest, capability, should be main criteria’

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Shepherd of the Celestial Church of Christ, Imisi Oluwa Parish, Venerable Most Senior Evangelist Soji Awoniyi, said nothing could better describe his emergence as the leader of the church after the demise of his boss than a divine arrangement. According to him, his boss had told him he was supposed to have passed on in 2010 but he had been given the grace of eight more years to live before his demise in 2018.

“There was a time he gave me a piece of paper, where he wrote his last words. He told me how he wanted to be buried and treated after death. He gave me a written note that he could die on a Sunday and the service should not be stopped for any reason. He told me he was supposed to have died in 2010 but he was given an- other grace of eight years to live. When he was alive, he was emphasizing that ministerial job has nothing to do with family.

He told his children that the church was not a family property, that it belongs to the Celestial Church of Christ. You know some people don’t have the privilege to know that death is coming. It is only the people special to God that get such privilege. “He had a premonition that he was going. He was telling me that he needed an assistant. He told me to get him someone when I was undergoing training somewhere. But he was my spiritual father then for about 10 years. I was close to him.

He had workers but there was a storm at one point and everybody left. Like I said, I was close to him but I never worked with him. But there was a time I was to move away from my neighbourhood to work in a new place that is not owned by an individual but the headquarters. “So, he advised me to stay behind and work with him. He told me most of the people he trained had left,and I told him it was difficult to get dutiful and faithful workers because most of them don’t have the patience to train and endure.

Despite the fact that he had known me for a long time, he tested me with some ministerial assignments. He saw that I was good to some extent. He then prevailed on me that instead of going, I should work with him for some time. It didn’t cost me anything because we were in the same neighbourhood and I started enjoying it. All the while, he was telling me so many things, just like handing over for a period of three months before he passed on in September 2018.

“It was more or less a divine arrangement. When he was handing over, not a direct hand over, he was telling me every- thing about his ministry. One day, he addressed the church that he was travelling. “When he returned, he would go to his second parish and I would be the shepherd. He told the congregation I would be their Shepherd. That was September 7 ( two days before he passed on). That message he left was what helped me after he left.”

On whether it is in order to hand over to a family member, he said: “Well, just like in the secular world,there could be a divine arrangement and there could be a personal arrangement. In my case, it was a divine arrangement. Shepherds do handover to their children whether they are called or not but I think interest, calling and capability should be the three ingredients to be considered before you can handover to anyone. Even in the secular world, if your child is not trained to be a doctor, don’t hand over your hospital to him.”

How my late boss ditched son, daughter to make me General Overseer

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph on how his late boss chose him despite having pastors as children, Ighele said:”In my own case, the founder handed over to me. Our church started in 1974. In 1996 December, the founder of the church said God told him his time was up and he would soon call him home; that his work was at the very end. People from different ministries were there. After that day, he never stepped into the office again. He had a son who is a pastor.

His first daughter is a pastor. Her husband is a pastor but he handed over to me. I was already a branch pastor. The branch that I pastored was already bigger than the headquarters church. Millons of people were already spreading news about me. When I took over, there was no problem at all because everybody saw that this man was capable. “Since he left, the ministry has grown bigger and bigger. We have churches in the South, North and outside the country.

The wife, who now died much later was saying,” Charles, thank you so much. You have taken this work that my husband started to a greater height. When it is also my time to hand over, I will make sure that it must be who will continue with the work. It can be any pastor from any part of the world,” he said. On whether it is a failure on the part of a pastor that can’t groom someone outside his immediate family to replace them, he said: “When you look at it from that angle alone, it may not be the best way of looking at it.

Men of God who know what they are doing groom people, but among those groomed, who do you think would be the best? That now becomes the overriding factor. You raise people. You see, some men of God operate the systems like in many companies. That’s raising people, exposing all of them but among them, they have to pick who is the best. And if the best happens to be your wife or son, then there is no problem at all.

When you set up a business, and you see that your son or daughter will kill the business, do you think such person will hand over to the son or daughter? He will look for an- other way for the business to survive. Men of God also see this as God’s own business that must survive after they leave. For me, it will be myopic for a man of God, who laboured to raise a ministry from scratch to hand over to an idiot. My late boss called 19 of us ministers.

He said God told him to hand over to me. Then, in December 1997, it was a public handing over ceremony.. The last President of PFN,Dr Felix Omobude preached,” he said. Ighele, however,noted that in the church of God, the Holy Spirit should speak on who leads a church.