With Nigeria considered one of the most religious countries, prophecies, for many, have become a tool for exploitation and a vehicle for attracting social and political capital from supposed servants of God.

Battling with life’s challenges on all fronts, a call from a friend, Adeola Ajayi, was all Dupe Adeyemi needed to be convinced to seek a spiritual solution.

Ajayi, who is a member of a white garment church, told Adeyemi that a spiritual help was in order in the light of the many failed relationships she had had, especially with age no longer on her side, and other family and personal issues confronting her. “A close friend that resides in Osun State advised me that I would need to speak to a prophetess because it was a time I was having challenges with my relationships. I was having setbacks. Life was not just okay for me.

She is a member of a white garment church. So, this friend gave me the phone number of a prophetess. I called her and the prophecies she gave me were accurate like she was living with me. Then, she got to know that I was a salary earner with a company in Lagos.

So, whenever it was getting close to the end of the month, especially when it was close to getting my salary, she would come up with spiritual revelations and tell me to send money to buy spiritual items that would be required for prayers. She was doing it consistently. I was sending money to her and I didn’t have anything to save again.

Out of the little I earned then, the woman would come up with revelations that would make me cough up N30,000, N40,000, N50,000 from my salary. At one point, she told me to send my tithe to her, so she could pay for me in Osun State,”Adeyemi told Sunday Telegraph. She added: “She warned me that whatever messages she was giving me, or whatever she told me must not be disclosed to my friend – the one that introduced me to her.

Later, she said my mother would be sick and the sickness could kill her. At that point, she was getting more money from me than she was getting before for spiritual assistance. The most scary part was that the day she said my mother would die was the exact day she died. She had told me to bring another money after collecting money on several occasions from me for another spiritual assignment. I said I was broke.

After my mother died the same day she predicted she would die, she said she hoped I had learnt my lessons. ” Adeyemi further stated that her friend’s family sold their property to bankroll spiritual assignments dictated by the aforementioned prophetess.

“While all these were going on with me, I never knew the friend that introduced me to her was also being fleeced. It was after my mother died that I discovered the woman was fake and she was using the power of darkness to manipulate me.

It was as if the veil on my face was removed. I called my friend – the one who introduced me to herand she told me how she and her husband sold their chairs, television, and mattress because the woman was asking for money for spiritual items.

The sad part is that my friend’s husband dropped out of school because she told her husband not to collect money from the only man sponsoring his education because she claimed the man was manipulating the glory of her husband anytime he gave him money. We eventually knew she was fake and evil. But it was too late,” she lamented.

A prophecy, for a number of Christian faithful is divine revelation foretelling future occurrences Indeed, the Good Book is replete with records of how prophets of old got revelations that saved lives in the face of disasters and discomfort.

For instance, God was said to have revealed to Noah in Genesis 6: 9-17 that he would bring floodwaters on the earth to destroy all life under the heavens, and every creature that had the breath of life in it because the earth was filled with corruption. Noah, according to the Bible, was a righteous man, blameless among the people of his time, and walked faithfully with God.

Hence, the decision by God to protect his family. “So make yourself an ark of Cypress wood; make rooms in it and coat it with pitch inside and out,” God was quoted as saying before the floodwaters reportedly descended.

Also, in Genesis 25:23, Rebecca, it was recorded, was given a prophecy that she had two nations – Esau and Jacob- in her womb and the older shall serve the younger. “Two nations are in your womb, two peoples shall be separated from your body; one people shall be stronger than the other, and the older shall serve the younger.”

Again, the prophecy was fulfilled, as stated in the Christian Holy Book. In spite of the many examples of genuine prophecies, the authenticity of a great number of supposed divine revelations have come under public scrutiny, with many hitting the crossbar as investigations reveal that beyond being used as an instrument of economic survival, they are issued to gain social and political capital.

Primate Ayodele faces fire

Before the first Super Eagles 2025 Africa Cup of Nations( AFCON) game, Lagosbased cleric, Primate Ayodele, had reportedly prophesied that playing Nigerian football star, Ademola Lookman, and allowing another influential member of the team, Victor Osimhen, to play full time could be detrimental to the team’s success.

“The coach doesn’t have luck, and that will affect us. Meanwhile, we are not going to be eliminated early if they put the right people there. Ademola Lookman will not help them… they need an alternative to Nwabali; we can get to the final,” Ayodele said. Speaking at a recent programme at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Redemption City, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, warned against what he called the disturbing trend of fake prophecies.

Making reference to a widely shared prophecy credited to Primate Elijah Ayodele, who reportedly cautioned ahead of the 2025 AFCON in Morocco that Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman should not be included in the national team, Adeboye said: “I was laughing when I read that a prophet said that if we wanted to win a match, a particular player must not be selected, and they ignored him, and the same player scored the winning goal.”

Meanwhile, other Nigerians have taken to social media platforms to react to Ayodele’s prophecy. On Facebook, Law Parlour wrote: “How many of you know this man? He is Primate Elijah Ayodele. He once prophesied that playing Lookman and Osimhen at AFCON would cause Nigeria serious problems.” The “problem” is not even the prophecy anymore.

The real problem is that both players have gone on to win Man of the Match, they are among the top contenders for highest goal scorer, they have driven the team into the semi-finals, and at this rate, Nigeria might even win the AFCON with them leading the charge.

Football said, “let me correct this gently.” “So, let’s not talk too much… because some of you watching AFCON right now are the same people who refused to marry the love of your life because a prophet said no. Some abandoned their marriages, families, and children because “prophet said.” Others closed businesses, rejected opportunities, and walked away from progress all in the name of prophecy. Hope you are watching the matches well, sha.

“Let me even help the prophet small, maybe the prophecy was misunderstood. Maybe it was not a football “problem.” Maybe, it was the problem of defenders facing Oshimhen or the problem of goalkeepers dealing with Lookman. Because clearly, somebody is suffering and it’s not Nigeria. “The lesson is simple: be careful with prophecies. Faith is good, but blind dependence is dangerous.

If your entire life is controlled by “prophet said,” evidence will one day embarrass you publicly just like this AFCON is doing now.” On X, Udenna@Uwmnatty666 wrote: “Primate Ayodele, your fake prophecies are messing with the team’s vibe! Somebody needs to ‘arrest’ him already.” Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are out here scoring like your predictions never existed.” Also, AJ@AJ_Etim, wrote: “A certain Primate Ayodele should have no business with a microphone and a pulpit. If by the end of today he still has members, then there is a problem.”

Tabernacle of Grace@dwise_media wrote: “Primate Ayodele, Super Eagles don enter semi final oooo. I say make I update you.” Nigeria’s ‘16th president’ that never was In 2018, the founder of Global Citadel Community Church (CGCC) (formerly known as the Latter Rain Assembly), Tunde Bakare, had announced that God told him to run for the post of Nigerian president during a New Year Service at his church.

According to a national newspaper (not Sunday Telegraph), Bakare stated 12 revelations for the year, telling his congregants that God told him not to abandon his political career. But God, however, did not reveal to him when the appointed time to run for the highest office would be. “In my study around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, God told me ‘you cannot bring your political career to a close; there is still more to do. Run for the presidency.

I will do it at the appointed time,” the pastor added. Meanwhile, during his sermon in February 2018, Bakare had declared himself as the 16th President of Nigeria and successor of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that nothing could change it because he was born for that purpose. According to him, God had prepared him for the job for more than 30 years.

“I will succeed Buhari as President of Nigeria. Nothing can change it. I am number 16, Buhari is number 15. I never said it to you. I am saying it now and nothing can change it. “In the name of Jesus, he is number 15. I am number 16. To this end, I was born and for this purpose came into the world.

I have prepared you for this for more than 30 years,” he said. Meanwhile, at the Presidential Primaries of the All Progressives Congress, despite coughing up N100million for Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, Bakare did not secure a vote, foreclosing any chance of being on the ballot paper and emerging Nigeria’s 16th president.

‘Noah’s Ark’ resurrects in Ghana

A Ghanaian man, Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, had claimed to have received a vision from God about a pending destruction on December 25, 2025. n August 2025, Noah reportedly said he had received a divine mandate to build 10 modern-day arks to save humanity from a three-year global flood. But Christmas Day passed without the predicted destruction.

Explaining in a viral video why no destruction happened, the supposed prophet claimed his intercession and threeweek fast had prevailed on God to shelve the destruction. Meanwhile, in a statement published on the police’s official website, the Ghana Police Service confirmed the arrest of Noah by the Inspector General of Police’s Special Cyber Vetting Team.

According to the statement, the arrest was carried out as part of ongoing police efforts to monitor and address cyber related activities, particularly in the period leading up to 31st night religious services. “Police confirmation follows reports circulating online suggesting the arrest was linked to warnings issued by security agencies regarding the conduct of individuals making public declarations and prophecies that could cause fear or public disorder. At this stage, police have not publicly detailed the specific allegations against the suspect or the nature of the conduct under investigation.

“The Ghana Police Service has, in recent years, cautioned individuals and groups against making predictions or public statements, especially during end of year religious events that could incite panic or threaten public peace. Security agencies have stated that such matters may be examined under existing laws governing public order, communication and cyber related offences,” the statement read in part.

Adeboye Vs Mbaka: One God, two prophecies?

In his prophecies for 2026, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the RCCG described the year as one of breakthroughs,victories and special opportunities, stating that hardship faced by Nigerians would reduce.

He said: “There will be a reduction in hunger, small and medium enterprises will blossom, and many people who left Nigeria will come back.” Contrary to the prophecy of the revered servant of God on reduction of hardship, another respected cleric, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Catholic Church prophesied that 2026 would be a “very, very difficult year for Nigerians”, describing Nigeria as a country in the den of Lions.

In a video seen on YouTube, the cleric said: “This year, the Lord revealed to me is going to be a difficult year; that the year is going to be very, very difficult.” The two prophecies from the prominent servants of God have sparked debates among netizens, with some wondering if the two clerics heard from the same God.

God doesn’t doublespeak, some prophets never heard from God- Demola Bolaji

For preacher and leader of Greater Tomorrow Group , Brother Demola Bolaji, God never speaks from both sides of his mouth. The Celestial Church of Christ cleric decried the practice of issuing annual prophecies, taking a swipe at what he called inconsistent, confused prophets.

“If God says you’ll have victory, you are sure that to have victory. There will be a battle. When God says I will bless you, it means there is a deficiency of something. But He will give you a way that will lead you to blessings. God does not speak from both sides of his mouth. So, whatever the prophets see, they say. So, if someone says it’s a good year, victorious people have a good year. If someone says it’s a bad year, it will still be the story of some people.”

On how to know confused prophets, he added: “Look at God telling Israelites in Jeremiah. .. They were in the land of slavery. They were cast out of their land in Babylon and God said, ‘don’t let any prophet tell you I’m coming. Marry, plant, make friends.I won’t come until 70 years.’ Within the 70 years, Nebuchadnezzar raised Daniel, Shedrack, Meshack and Abednego and God was preached and praised in Babylon. In this dispensation, what did prophets say from the outset? One thing is, God is not a God of yearly prophecies like these people who come out to give prophecies every year.

If God has a plan of 15, 20 years, he takes you through step by step. In this Tinubu dispensation, what did prophets say from the outset? Your prophecy should be consistent. When it begins to change from time to time, then you are confused. You didn’t hear from God.”

Prophecies as instrument of survival

For his part, founder of Treasures of Heaven Bible Church, Pastor Michael Somoye, many just want to bear titles without being called by God, stating that it is partly responsible for many fake pastors and “prophets of lies”, who use the name of God as an instrument of deceit.

“We have so many pastors. We have few that know God among them. That you are a pastor alone doesn’t mean you will see God. People like the title ‘pastor’. They are pastors by election. Some make themselves pastors because they went to school of theology.

A pastor is not elected or selected. Those that God called, God cannot disappoint. And those that know their God will do exploits. That’s what the Bible says. When those who prophesy in the old time talk, it’s like that.”

He continued: “When you see a church where going to a school of theology makes you a pastor, it’s a wrong system. I don’t know where they got it from. Pastorship is by call. You will see it in your dream. In fact, you will know that you are called.

That’s the way you can do exploits. Telling lies against God in the name of prophecy is a sin. As the world is going to an end, you will hear more prophecies. Many prophets of lies will come up.

Woe unto those God has not told anything and they are saying God spoke to them. On that day, they will say ‘we served you. We used your name to work’, and God will tell them, ‘depart from me, you workers of iniquity. I don’t know you’. It is in the Bible. It is clearly stated there, clearly stated.”

Law can be activated to punish false prophets – Nzeakor

Commenting, Pastor Femi Kalejaiye of the Salt of the World Bible Church said it would not be fair to describe every prophecy that hit the crossbar as false. According to him, circumstances can make God change his decision. He also added that God could use genuine prophets to deliver false prophecies to achieve a purpose.

“When King Ahab and Jehoshaphat wanted to go to war with Syria, they consulted 400 prophets and they all said they should proceed with the war that they would conquer. But it was God that allowed a deceitful spirit in the prophets because he wanted Ahab destroyed in the war.”

Meanwhile, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, lawyer and public affairs commentator, Fred Nzeakor, described false prophecies as old as humanity. According to him, it is difficult to punish people for fake prophecies, noting that “if a prophecy is laced with criminal intention, then that’s when the law can be activated.”