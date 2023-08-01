Churches Must Unite For Peace To Reign In Nigeria, Says Cleric

The spiritual leader of the Celestial Church of Christ, Ijaye, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Evangelist Joseph Ojulanfe Talon, has called for unity among churches for peace to reign in Nigeria.

He spoke on Tuesday at a press conference organised in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the church.

The Clergyman argued that the country will only know peace if the church in Nigeria can unite.

Talon expressed concern over a myriad of challenges confronting the nation, saying there’s a need to intensify prayers to tackle the crises.

“The church in Nigeria must unite first for peace to come to play in Nigeria. If there is unity we can all win together, we believe and pray that we shall all be successful.

“This church is praying along with other churches in Nigeria concerning our challenges but we cannot continue to pray when we are not aligning with God. We must brace righteousness in Nigeria.

Talon described the 60th anniversary as remarkable in the life of the church, saying the celebration would attract prominent Nigerians from all walks of life.

Some of the programmes lined up for the anniversary are Family Harvest, marathon praise throughout Abeokuta, Prophetic consultation, bible quiz, lecture, health talk, raff draw and sanitation.