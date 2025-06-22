Churches’ Intensive Succession Battle

Share

The transmission of leadership to sons and daughters of many prominent church leaders in recent times has not only been a source of concern to many worshipers but culminated in a crisis in some churches. ADEYEMI LAHANMI reports on this issue and its impact on the faith.

A true story was told of how the battle for leadership played out in a ministry in our clime. It was said the founder had a son who was a graduate and also doubled as his assistant. The son knew exactly what his father wanted in terms of ministerial assistance and also knew what his father needed at every particular time.

So when the father passed on to glory, the last son named Segun thought he would be taking over the leadership of the church because he was so close to his father and had been tactically prepared for the role, and to add to this, the founder also had elder sons who were also pastors.

So, during a meeting when the elders were deliberating on who would assume office, Segun thought automatically that he should be in charge because he was very close to the father.

Then one of the adopted sons told Segun to his face that he should not think of succeeding the father because he had elder brothers. Now this adopted son was close to one of the elder sons of the founder, and had support from one of the elder sons. During the brouhaha, a man stood and said he brought out resources to register the church, and as such, he should be considered.

This turned out ugly between Segun and the man till they started making threats that the resources with Segun should be remitted within seven days.

To cut the story short, Segun died within seven days after returning from the prayer mountain, as well as seven others who were involved in his death, as revealed by Segun on his deathbed.

Now, the person who said he brought out resources to register the church is the General Overseer of the church.

This leads to the question of what criterion is used to ensure that succession plans are done according to God’s plan.

As the founding fathers of some of the great ministries advance in age, one area looming large today is that of who takes over the reins of leadership after their passing. How can this be navigated without rancour?

When the voice coming from the pulpit becomes silent, who becomes the voice the sheep will listen to? Who will be the shepherd when the owner of the flock departs? These are questions staring worshippers in the face.

As prominent General Overseers in Nigeria advance in age, questions may arise on who will be their successors. As many are thinking, are there structures being put in place to ensure a seamless transition of leadership to bring about a new leader without rancour? This, in particular, has to do more with Pentecostal churches.

Recently, a new Pope was elected, and without fuss, and this has always been the case with Orthodox churches. This is because theirs is based on a hierarchical structure, tradition, and they have a council of elders or bishops who play a crucial role in the selection process and also in preventing conflicts.

Mega churches like The Redeemed Christian Church of God with Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye at the helm of affairs, Deeper Life Bible Church with Pastor Williams Kumuyi, Living Faith Church with Bishop David Oyedepo, The Citadel Global Community Church with Pastor Tunde Bakare, The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) with Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Evangelist Uma Ukpai of the Uma Ukpai Evangelical Association, Lord’s Chosen with Pastor Lazarus Mouka, and Pastor Paul Adefarasin of the House on the Rock Church.

These ministries command global audiences that could make it difficult for a seamless transition if care is not taken because their succession plans may remain unclear or not well communicated.

An example was the protracted legal succession battle of the Celestial Church of Christ when its founder, Samuel Bilewu Oshoffa, passed on. The tussle became so messy that it took years for the church to finally appoint the Superior Evangelist Alexander Abiodun Bada.

There are also instances where this power play led to spiritual attacks as the actors go spiritual in preventing a favoured candidate.

Speaking with a member of the Christ Embassy, Brother Kelechi, he said that this is not the case as Christ Embassy has a structure in place and that the ministry is different from Pastor Chris. He even went ahead to say that before that time even comes, Christ may have come to rapture the church.

Speaking with a former pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adetunwase Oduolowu, he stated: “This has been the case for a long time. It is not new.” Even the grandchildren of the founder of the ministry are on the case of them being more prominent in the scheme of things. When the founder of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Late Rev Josiah Akindayomi was about to choose his successor, he handed a prayer mantle which is a sign of leadership to Pastor Adeboye being in charge of the church and that he believes the General Overseer may have given the mantle to someone but unknown to others.

Also speaking on the matter, Lagos State Christian Association of Nigeria Chairman and the Executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, The Right Revd (Dr) Steven Adegbite, said: “You can’t find that in the orthodox churches but in Pentecostal churches because when the founder dies, the wife or the son becomes the leader. I can’t do that in the Methodist Church because by the time I am 70 years of age, I pack my load and go, and that is how it should be. Their succession plan is faulty and shaky, and that is why they have a crisis when the founder passes on, and we have taught them what to do. As the Chairman of C.A.N. in Lagos State, I have said many times to them that your church is different from the family. If you’re called by God, your son, wife, or daughter might not be called by God, for the fact that they sit on the altar does not confer on them the appointment to be the leader of the church. Allow the Holy Spirit they quote to elect. What happened after TB Joshua died, his wife took over, and this led to some leaving the church, and it’s not just them but others too, but the Bible says by their fruit, you shall know them.”

Succession Challenges

This poses a great challenge as questions can be raised on whether these successions are divinely inspired by God, or just an avenue to expand the family empire, or a power play. This can lead to legal battles, boardroom politics, and even emotional attachment. If such is not handled carefully, it could lead to the church breaking.

Some founders of these great ministries, after their passing, have had their children take over the running of the church to the chagrin and applause of some. It is no news that there are issues whereby some of those vying for the leadership role of these ministries do pass on, and mysteriously too.

While it should not be the norm that children or family members should take over because there might be those with a higher spiritual calling than that of the children, who could move the church ahead based on the vision of the founder.

Between divine appointment, family affair

In Bible times, Joshua and Elisha were divinely appointed; there are notions of whether the modern appointments are divinely inspired or a continuation of the family legacy.

The case of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) comes to mind as the founder, the Late Rev. Josiah Akindayomi, found Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye worthy of taking over from him, and the rest is history.

Going international, we have the Lakewood Church being pastored by Pastor Joel Osteen. It was said that his father and the founder of the church, John Osteen, said that he would be a great pastor, and today the Lakewood Church is well known.

Looking into the ministry of popular evangelist, Reinhard Bonke, whose ministry, Christ For All Nations, had major crusades around Africa had in 2017 announced during his farewell crusade in Lagos that Daniel Kolenda would succeed him and that God had specifically told him to and had prepared Daniel for the role.

More recently is the case of popular pastor, Bishop T.D. Jakes, who, after a major health scare, handed over his church, The Potter’s House, to his daughter, Pastor Sarah Roberts, and his son-in-law, Touré Roberts. On the surface, this is seamless, but who can tell if others who felt they were better than the appointed ones did not raise eyebrows about the appointment?

When the founder of the Fountain of Life Church, Late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, passed on, his son, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, succeeded him as the Senior Pastor of the church.

This now poses the question that can this be divinely appointed or a family affair?

What could hinder the succession process?

Lack of Clear Format: If the format for a successor is not clearly stated, there can be bias towards the process.

Power Chase: As the church grows, there are influential people who are in a position of authority who will be aiming for the post, which can bring about conflicts from various vested interests.

Emotional Attachment: Members develop emotional attachment to those they believe should take up the mantle of leadership, and as such, if this does not materialize, it can create apathy. If such an individual decides to leave and set up his ministry, members loyal to him will gladly follow him to establish the ministry.

Spiritual Attacks: There are cases where attacks are fashioned against the preferred or anointed person to take over the mantle of leadership. This can lead to illnesses, insanity, or even death in some cases. Prayer Mountains today are a scene of activities, as you see people going to pray genuinely, and those going to pray against someone using the person’s picture or other objects.

External Factors: Legal issues can influence external factors, interfering, the media informing the people, which makes it a public discourse.

The way forward

Clear Succession Structure: Without a clear Succession Structure laid out, it can cause a rift within the ministry and even lead to a breakaway.

Spotting Potential Successors: Churches must identify potential leaders and immerse them in the vision, tradition of the church.

Mentoring and Training: As Joshua was mentored and trained, even though appointed by God himself, so must the church ensure proper training and mentoring of these individuals.

Having a Council of Elders without bias: Having this set of people prayerfully chosen and not based on societal status can ease out conflicts and also ensure the process is followed dutifully.

Prayer and Discernment: Prayer is key and a deciding factor in knowing the will of God as regards a successor.

In all of these, it is the body of Christ that is the most important, as he is the head of the church. As the bible says, “his ways are not our ways.”

