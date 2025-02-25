Church, US Varsity Champion Access To Foreign Education For Youths

Share

BYU-Pathway Worldwide affiliated with Brigham Young University in the United States (US), has opened a study centre in Lagos to boost access to global education for Nigerian students who aspire to study abroad.

The study centre, inaugurated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, beyond enhancing access to global education, also seeks to discourage the trending japa syndrome among Nigerian youths.

The centre, according to the church, will offer educational and employment opportunities to members of the community, allowing them to enrol in BYU programmes and pursue online degrees from the university.

Speaking at the unveiling of the centre recently, the President of BYU-Pathway Worldwide, Brian Ashton, described it as a valuable gift to Nigeria.

Ashton explained that BYU-Pathway Worldwide is a global higher education organisation that provides access to spiritually-based education for students, not only for members of the church but for everybody qualified.

He noted that the all-inclusive education provided by the centre is affordable, qualitative, and an opportunity to bless lives.

He said, “The Church introduced BYU-Pathway to bless everyone with an education, and that is why the fees are heavily subsidised, and anyone anywhere can apply to join, and students can also enjoy scholarships of almost 50 per cent on tuition.

“The best part is, it is not reserved for only members of the Church but anyone can apply and benefit from this opportunity. The Church is not here to make a profit but to bless people’s lives.

“We believe that as we learn the truth, we become more like our Father Jesus Christ, and we are better able to serve people. BYU-Pathway is online and this allows us to serve everyone at the most affordable rates,” he added.

In his remarks, the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder D. Todd Christofferson, noted that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spends over $1 billion annually funding the education of the rising generation.

He expressed his happiness for the establishment of the global education centre in Lagos and assured that this won’t be the last in Nigeria and Africa.

“We spend a great deal of money in furthering education and education opportunities of the rising generation. We spend over $1 billion annually to create opportunities for them.

“But since it is prohibitively expensive to establish physical universities everywhere it is needed, how can we expand opportunities for higher education?

“This is what brought about the idea of online universities closer to more and more people without the high cost of university fees and accommodation. We are thrilled to do this and expand opportunities for the younger generation,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the church’s Africa West Area President, Elder Adeyinka Ojediran, said the church was investing heavily in education to strengthen the rising generation to grow in knowledge and wisdom.

Ojediran noted, “Our effort is to help our rising generation to grow in wisdom by gaining knowledge through education, grow in statute through support for healthy physical development, and find favour with God in spiritual growth through gospel living.

“And lastly, grow in favour with a man as they increase their social capacity to live in peace and harmony with others and positively impact their communities and the world at large.”

He emphasised that the centre would serve as a place of learning to develop and strengthen our rising generation spiritually, socially, emotionally, educationally, and professionally.

“The activities held here will help to develop disciples of Jesus Christ who will become leaders in their homes, the Church, and their communities. They will gain and grow in one of the attributes of God, which is knowledge”, he added.

