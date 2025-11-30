The president of Miracle Valley Ministries, Pastor Sola Fabunmi, has urged Nigerian churches to focus on prayer rather than criticizing President Tinubu and other leaders. Fabunmi emphasized that the church should confront Nigeria’s challenges spiritually, saying, “The weapons of Christian warfare are not carnal but spiritual and mighty through God.”

He added that many people view the country’s problems from a physical perspective, but the church must address them through prayer and faith. The cleric stressed that the church has a spiritual authority and responsibility to pray for the nation and exercise that authority for transformation.

“Nigeria does not merely need political solutions or foreign intervention; it needs a spiritual awakening led by a praying Church,” he said.Fabunmi warned against criticizing leaders, saying it’s misguided and distracts from the church’s spiritual work.

“Attacking the President from the pulpit is misguided and a distraction from the real spiritual work the Church should be doing,” he said, adding that religious leaders should correct, encourage, and guide rather than destroy.

He emphasized that the church’s role is to empower people with the Word of God, not amplify fear or shift blame.

Fabunmi urged believers to resist fear, saying Jesus declared all power belongs to the believer, and that prayer can produce results greater than any earthly power.

The cleric concluded that the church must rise, pray, and exercise its authority to bring deliverance to Nigeria, saying, “The nation is crying for deliverance, and the answer lies in the hands of the Church through faith, fervent prayer, and unwavering belief.”