March 13, 2026
Church Primate Charged With Alleged Conspiracy, Assault

The Primate of First African Church Mission (FACM), Very Reverend Sunday Oludare Matilukuro, has been charged before an Igbosere High Court of Lagos, on offences border- ing on alleged conspiracy, assault occasioning harm, grievous harm and injury.

The Primate was charged before the court by the office of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 2, Onikan Lagos, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The Primate and others now at large, in the charge filed by Barrister Omonyimenle Eliot Ijie, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) was accused of committing the offences on August 14, 2025, he was alleged to have assaulted one Mr. Sunday Soneye, an official of the church.

He was also alleged to have assaulted the victim of the attack occasioning harm, grievous harm, and injury. The offences according to the police contravene sections 411, 173, 246(a) and 245 of the Criminal Law.

Part of the charges against the Primate read: “Count One: Statement Of Offence, Conspiracy to commit to commits felony, contrary to Section 411 Criminal Law, Cap C17, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

