Church-Owned Hospital Offers Free Medical Outreach To Akure Residents

Hundreds of residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital, have benefitted from a free medical outreach organized by Onibode Hospital, owned by the Success Gate Cherubim and Seraphim Christ Church International.

The outreach provided beneficiaries with free treatment for ailments such as malaria, typhoid, diabetes, and hypertension, as well as comprehensive health checkups, including blood pressure and sugar level screening.

Speaking during the exercise, the hospital’s proprietor and founder of Success Gate C&S Christ Church International, Primate Ade Ademisokun-Turton Onibode, said the initiative was part of the hospital’s commitment to giving back to society and supporting government efforts in improving public health.

He expressed concern over Nigeria’s growing medical tourism trend, noting that the country loses about $10 million annually to foreign medical trips undertaken by government officials.

According to him, “Medical tourism continues to drain the country’s resources and cannot be sustained. Many people die suddenly because they are unaware of their health status. This outreach is our way of ensuring people check their health conditions regularly.”

The cleric added that the hospital has been conducting free medical services annually for over a decade, spending substantial resources to make quality healthcare accessible to the less privileged.

One of the participating doctors, Dr. Ogundeji Festus Olusoji, urged residents to take advantage of the outreach to detect health issues early.

He said, “We check patients’ temperature, blood pressure, fasting blood sugar, and malaria status before treatment. While the hospital bears the cost, we only ask patients to buy drugs we don’t have in stock. Early detection of ailments like diabetes and hypertension saves lives.”

Dr. Ogundeji also advised Nigerians to make regular hospital visits a habit, stressing that many people prioritize wealth over health.

“In this part of the world, people chase wealth and forget health. Even when money comes, it should be used to stay healthy. Otherwise, what’s the use of wealth?” he said.