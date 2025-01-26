Church of Nigeria tasks bishops, wives on wellness, ethics of episcopal ministry

Share

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), has tasked its Bishops and their wives on prioritising their health and well-being, the discipline and ethics of episcopal ministry, and a deeper understanding of the Anglican Church’s heritage, historic formulae, and liturgy.

The Church made the call as part of highlights of the New Bishops’ Training at the Ibru International Ecumenical Centre, Agbarha-Otor, Delta State.

In a report, the General Secretary of the Church, the Ven. Dr Gershinen Paul Dajur, made available by the CoN Communication Officer, Korede Akintunde,11 new Bishops and their wives are participating in the programme, which features lectures from prominent Archbishops, Bishops, and members of the laity. The sessions have been designed to equip the Bishops with the tools needed for effective ministry.

The programme, which began on Sunday, 19 January, is set to end on Monday, 27 January.

Approved by the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, His Grace, the Most Rev’d (Dr) Henry Ndukuba, the training is being coordinated by the Most Rev’d (Dr) Friday John Imaekhai and the Most Rev’d (Dr) Emmanuel Egbunu, with the General Secretary of the Church, the Ven. Dr Gershinen Paul Dajur, actively assisting in facilitating the sessions.

The importance of appropriate episcopal dressing was also emphasised, ensuring a holistic approach to their preparation for ministry.

The Most Rev’d Dr Henry Ndukuba, addressed the Bishops and their wives via Zoom during the training. In his address, he encouraged them to be exemplary leaders in their Dioceses, setting high spiritual and moral standards for their episcopacy.

The Primate prayed for the coordinators and all participants, asking for God’s guidance and grace to complete the training successfully.

Each day of the programme begins with a morning Eucharistic service, officiated and preached by one of the Bishops in training, with the Rector of the Centre, the Ven. Dr Stephen Wolemonwu, assisting. This spiritual rhythm has added a rich and reflective dimension to the training.

The atmosphere at the Ibru Centre is vibrant and conducive to learning, marked by camaraderie and a shared commitment to excellence in ministry.

Participants have expressed gratitude for the serene environment and the well-equipped facilities, which make it an ideal location for retreats, training,

