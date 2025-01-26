Church Needs Speak Truth to Power – Tonye Cole

Share

Pastor Tonye Cole is a Pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David, Lagos. He is also the Head of Team Nehemiah, a body responsible for the world-class transformation of the Redemption City of God and the Global Sports Directorate. In this interview with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM, he speaks on the criticisms against the church, the church’s approach to politics and other issues.

If you are to assess the present-day Nigerian church, what would be your comment?

I would say that it has taken in a lot of people. In some instances, the teaching of the church has been watered down. There has been a lot of proliferation of churches. I’m not in a position to judge which is the right church or which isn’t, but there has been a population of churches all over the place.

Are there things that bother you regarding the Nigerian church or what do you think needs to be fixed urgently?

I think there is one thing that bothers me, it is unity. For a long time, churches were territorial. Everybody wanted to be, it is my church and it is my space. There would be no collaboration. I believe that COVID-19 broke that and you saw the fact that people had to stay indoors and then online worship became the in – thing. Today you find people who worship in RCCG and follow Pastor Jerry Eze’s prayers in the morning, they join Joshua Selman in the evening.

These things before were unheard of. If you were in one denomination, you stayed in that denomination and you followed the teaching of that denomination. That has changed a lot. We have seen COVID change that. What we now have to see is the unity and the understanding that we are all one, we should be united as a church. We are not quite there, but we are heading there.

The church has been under a lot of attacks recently especially on social media. What is your thought on this?

I think people will always talk, it does not matter. A former president of Nigeria told me that only the ones that have something to show get criticised.

If you are not criticised, if you are not thrown stones at and if you are not dragged, then you do not have anything to show. I believe that social media has become a tool for people to stay behind the scene and speak against others. Go back to Jesus Christ and his ministry, and you will see that he was criticised. People said things about him. The Pharisees said this, the Sadducees said that. It is a normal part of life. If you are going to be a true church, you will be criticised.

Many usually come up with the criticism that the church is not doing enough in terms of giving back to the society. What is your view?

I think it is very wrong, because not only am I involved, I am a critical part of the church’s philanthropy, what the church does from counselling to giving and all of that. The one thing that the church does not do, which people want them to do, is publicise everything that they do. The church cannot do that. The minute you start doing that, then you are looking to take glory to yourself and away from God. I know, for the Redeemed Christian Church of God, what we do, the places that we have been to, the lives we have touched, the people we have impacted, a lot goes on. If you are doing it for man, then yes, you can publicise it and get kudos and all of that. But God knows, once God is satisfied with what we do, I am okay with that.

There is also the criticism that churches build schools that the less-privileged cannot afford…

Again, I think those are very isolated points. The church also does a lot of sponsorship, a lot of scholarships. The church pays a lot for people to go to school. If you are building, whereby your model is to offer education free of charge for everybody that is fine. But there is nothing that is done, including the church that is cheap. Nothing. If you are going to build churches, you have to pay for it.

If you are going to build, money has to be raised to do all of those things. I think everybody has a different model with what you want to do. And a lot of times, they give examples of universities abroad, and a lot of the universities abroad have faith-based hospitals, faith-based organisations, that people are paying hundreds of dollars to go to. I guess everybody has to just figure out where they fit in the scheme of things.

There are churches like OPM (Omega Power Ministry), for example, whose model is to just do charity and free. And that’s why they are called, which is good and great. I know him, I respect him a lot. That is his calling. There are some who are called for that kind of thing. Others are called to develop universities or education that is at the highest standard, get the highest professors and pay for it. Everybody has their calling. But there is not one type of solution that will fit all. So, to get up and say that the church should be solely for giving everything for free, I do not think that that is the right way.

It has been said that politics, tribalism and denominationalism are part of the undoing of today’s church. How do you see this?

I do not know about any of these being an undoing. I think every organisation has people who will want to politicise. It is a reflection of the country that we are in. The church is the light and should be the light and should be the soul. It should be the one that is leading and showing the way. When people come into the church, they are first coming from a society that is tribalistic, a society that is built on certain things, naturally, they will bring those things into the church.

Now it is when they get into the church, depending on the pastor and his calling that will begin to channel them and narrow them away from that. I have seen it happen personally. I lead departments where we have had to deal with those things, remove tribalism from the equation and put merit into the equation and all of that.

As a preacher who went into politics, can you tell us about your choice and your experience so far?

Politics was a very deliberate choice for me. It was something that I believed that over the years of watching and trying to change Nigeria from the outside, I realised that it was impossible to do so. I knew that if we were going to get this done, then we had to become directly involved in politics. It was a very deliberate thing. Going in, I realised almost immediately a couple of things. One, you are competing against people who have been there for a long time. They know the game, you have to be humble enough to know that regardless of the experience that you are bringing from outside, you have to go and learn the ropes from scratch.

But then what type of lesson do you want to learn? There is a way that politics has been played today, which if you are going to go that way, you may stand a chance of being compromised in ways that will affect your faith and affect who you are. At the same time, if you choose to take it purely by faith and the way that the church teaches that you must approach politics, then you are not going to move far in politics. There is a way that you must find wisdom in addressing politics in Nigeria and that is what I have been learning how to do.

You did mention that there is a way that the church teaches an approach to politics…

The church has for a long time operated under the teaching that you must separate church from politics. As a result of that, they do not get involved directly. My belief is not so much that the church needs to get involved, but the church must educate people rapidly about the need to get involved directly in politics.

The church cannot keep quiet in the face of things that are wrong. And so the church has to be able to get up and speak truth to power, regardless of who is in position. If I’m from the Redeemed Christian Church of God, for example, which is where I serve, and I get to become governor, minister, president, whatever, and I do something that is totally morally wrong, if the church keeps quiet, because I’m one of their own, then the church has done me a disservice. I expect to be corrected immediately. I expect that my spiritual father should be able to get up and say, ‘no, no, no, I do not agree with what my son has done.’

He should be able to call me, if he wants to chastise me, which I’m sure he would do, and say, ‘my son, you didn’t do well with this one. I don’t think this is right.’ I may have a reason.

I may tell him that these are the dynamics that I saw. He might say ‘it was not wise the way you did it. This is a better way of handling it.’ That is what I expect. But if we keep quiet, when we know that it is wrong, and we say, ‘you know what? He is Christian and he is from my church. Let’s not criticise him.’ I do not think we do ourselves a service. This is where I think that the church has been lacking, not speaking the truth when things are not going well.

