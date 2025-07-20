Church Must Engage In Nation Building –Methodist Prelate

The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN), Most Rev. Oliver Aba, has said that the Church should not stand aside but should contribute positively to efforts aimed at nation-building.

Aba said this on Friday during the opening ceremony of the MCN 40th Council of Lay Presidents, with the theme” He Will Rise Again”, at the Methodist Theological Institute, Umuahia.

The Prelate, represented by the MCN Secretary of Conference, Dr Babatunde Taiwo, noted that Nigeria continued to face challenges, including insecurity, economic difficulties, and a decline in moral standards.

He encouraged the Church to take a thoughtful and active role in addressing Nigeria’s ongoing social and economic issues.

Aba reminded Church leaders that their witness must reflect hope, pointing to faith in Jesus Christ as a source of strength and renewal.

The Prelate also emphasised the importance of aligning words with action to help support change and stability in society.

He urged the Church to remain engaged, offering spiritual guidance and practical support in communities across the country.

In his speech, the Chairman of the MCN Council of Lay Presidents, Chief Ifeanyi Okechukwu, called on Church leaders to respond boldly to Nigeria’s economic and social situation.

Okechukwu also said that lay leaders had been uniquely placed to promote peace, justice, and healing in society.

The lay president described the occasion as a moment of celebration and a renewed call to service.

He recalled how the laity once struggled for recognition in MCN, but now stood firmly alongside the clergy in safeguarding the Church’s mission.

“We honour our pioneers, but we must now look ahead with faith, vision, and resolve,” Okechukwu said.

He described this year’s theme, found in John 11:23b, as a promise and a charge to revive hope and rebuild lives.

Referencing Isaiah 60:1, he urged lay presidents to rise from fear, complacency, and division to embrace bold, faithful leadership.

Okechukwu said the Council’s mission included reviving education, providing welfare, and supporting healthcare for Nigeria’s most vulnerable.

Also, a resource person, Prof. Udo Nwokocha, who delivered a lecture titled “Financial Stewardship,” emphasised the lay president’s constitutional role in the Methodist Church Nigeria.

He described the position as spiritually vital and financially demanding, and added that lay presidents were expected to serve under episcopal guidance.

He urged them to lead with integrity, responsibility, and vision.

In an interview with newsmen, the Lay President of MCN Uzuakoli Diocese, Mr Johnson Chukwu, described the gathering as a key step in advancing the church’s mission of spiritual growth and evangelism.

Chukwu also said that the MCN had played a major role in nation-building, pioneering schools and hospitals across the country.

“Our duty is not just to win souls but also to touch lives,” he added.

Chukwu called on Christians to use their faith to promote unity and development, urging them to live out the church’s values in service to humanity.