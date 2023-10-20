Church Member Reacts As Chef Dammy Calls Out Pastor On IG

Following the public outcry made by Ekiti-born Chief, Damilola Adeparusi, better known as Chef Dammy, a church member of the church she attend, Spiritworld has made a video questioning her recent accusations of her pastor.

In a recent viral video, Chef Dammy allegedly accused her pastor and specifically stated that if anything happened to her, he should be held responsible.

However, a young church member, a young man, has come out to debunk this accusation, claiming the pastor had not made such threats towards her life.

READ ALSO:

According to him, “Our pastor should be held responsible, for what reason? On what basis? Tell her to give evidence for what she’s saying, everything she’s saying they are lies, she’s just lying everywhere.

What is she trying to say, that they should go and carry my pastor, for what? What did he do? No, answer me, what did he do?”

The young man also claimed that Dammy has noticed that she cannot do anything outside of the church, she is no longer trending and the ministry no longer accepts her so she has cooked up lies against their pastor online for trends and public sympathy.

In conclusion, the church member further claimed that the Pastor had not contacted Chef Dammy in over four months.

Watch the video here: