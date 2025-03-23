Church leads economic initiative with credit card scheme

Share

In an unprecedented move within Nigeria’s religious community, Christ Miracle Church Mission (CMCM), Ojodu Berger, Lagos, has partnered with Wema Bank to launch a credit card scheme designed to empower low-income earners, support small businesses, and enable large enterprises to scale.

This initiative marks the first time a church in Nigeria has directly facilitated financial inclusion through an interest-free credit scheme for its members, the church said.

Announced last Sunday by the church’s General Overseer, Prophet Peter Abiola Adebisi, the initiative aims to ease financial burdens on its congregation.

Prophet Adebisi, who had just returned from a mission trip to Australia, described the programme as a divine mandate to uplift Nigerians.

During the launch, Elder Wole Akinleye emphasized that the church remains committed to supporting its members financially.

“One of the ways we can continue to touch lives as we always do in this church is by giving back to our members. This credit card will provide them with easy access to funds, allowing them to solve financial challenges even in their place of worship,” Akinleye said.

He further noted that the partnership with Wema Bank will ensure seamless access to financial support for church members, helping them sustain and grow their businesses.

Speaking to journalists after the event, Prophet Adebisi revealed that the concept of the credit card was inspired by divine revelation during his recent spiritual retreat in Australia.

“God instructed me to bring back the sand of Australia and conduct seven Sunday prayer sessions standing on it. As I obeyed, God placed this idea in my heart – a means of wealth redistribution. Money must circulate like electricity to be valuable, and this credit card ensures that circulation among our members,” he explained.

The credit card, backed by the church, will allow members to access funds for essential purchases and daily needs. If used responsibly, members will continue to qualify for increased credit without defaulting.

For many beneficiaries, the initiative is a lifeline in the face of Nigeria’s harsh economic realities. Robert Ajayi, a recipient of the credit card, praised the church for being proactive in addressing financial hardship.

“I wasn’t expecting this. CMCM is one of the few churches in Nigeria that actively supports its congregation financially. Prophet Adebisi is not just preaching the gospel; he’s tackling real economic challenges,” Ajayi said.

Tope Ajayi, a member of the church’s ushering department, echoed similar view, stating: “This is the kind of Christianity I want to see across Nigeria. We can’t always wait for the government. The church should be a place of both spiritual and material upliftment.”

The church however added that the credit card launch sets a precedent for religious institutions playing a direct role in financial empowerment. By eliminating interest rates and providing easy access to credit, the church is offering an alternative economic model that could inspire similar initiatives nationwide.

