Church Leaders Hail Soludo Over Massive Infrastructure In Anambra

The National Coalition of Apostles, Bishops, Archbishops and Cardinals (NCABAC) has commended the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, for his remarkable strides in infrastructure and overall development of the state.

The commendation was made by the coalition’s national leader, Cardinal David Olusegun Robert, during the official inauguration of the Anambra State chapter of NCABAC, held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka.

Cardinal Robert, who described Soludo as a leader on the path of progress, prosperity, and development, urged the people of Anambra to continue to support the governor in his transformational agenda.

The well-attended event brought together dignitaries from across Nigeria. In his address, Cardinal Robert emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration among Christian leaders to strengthen the body of Christ. He called on members of the coalition to serve selflessly through acts of charity, social work, and unwavering commitment to the teachings of Christ.

He further encouraged members to prioritize their spiritual growth through prayer, scripture study, and active participation in church programs. He also charged the Anambra chapter to work with other ministers nationwide to advocate for justice, peace, and righteousness in society.

The Interim National President of NCABAC, Rev. Dr. Chaplain Gideon Bamidele Akintunde, urged members not to expect a smooth journey, warning that opposition was inevitable. He, however, encouraged them to remain steadfast. He praised Chief Apostle Fidel Chimazia for her outstanding commitment, which earned her the trust of the coalition’s leadership, and described the Anambra inauguration as the best organized so far.

In her acceptance speech, Chief Apostle Chimazia, who also serves as the Interim Vice National President and Interim State Chairman of the Anambra chapter, thanked the leadership of NCABAC for the confidence reposed in her. She pledged her determination to strengthen and expand the coalition’s impact in Anambra.

Speaking to journalists, Chimazia, who is also the founder of Nigeria Ministers Project Int. Inc., explained that the coalition was conceived to provide a platform for gifted ministers of God to express their calling and collaborate for greater spiritual impact.

The ceremony featured the decoration of apostles and ministers, distribution of certificates and appointment letters, and culminated in the presentation of a special medal to Chief Apostle Chimazia by the coalition’s national leadership in recognition of her exceptional contributions to the work of God.