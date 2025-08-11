Church Leader Docked for Malicious Damage, Breach of Peace

A 64-year-old church leader, Apostle Adefiju Boluwaji, has been arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrate Court over allegations of malicious damage, forcible entry and breach of peace in the Bolorunduro area of Ondo East Local Government Area, Ondo State.

Boluwaji, who was reportedly on the wanted list of Zone 17 of the Nigeria Police, was recently arrested and initially held at the Bolorunduro Divisional Headquarters before being transferred to the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in Akure.

He is facing trial for allegedly destroying cash crops—including plantain, cocoa, coconut, and palm trees—valued at N247 million and owned by Reverend David Akinadewo-Adekahunsi.

An 80-year-old co-defendant, Prince Adebisi Adefusi, is already facing a separate trial at the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Bolorunduro over similar allegations of forcible entry and malicious damage.

At the arraignment, Police Prosecutor, Adebayo Sulaiman, charged Boluwaji with three offences under the Criminal Code Laws of Ondo State, 2006, namely; “Criminal conspiracy to commit trespass and malicious damage (Section 516), wilful destruction of crops valued at N247 million (Section 451), and breach of peace by unlawfully entering land in another’s lawful possession (Section 81)”.

The incident allegedly occurred on November 25, 2024, at Omilosu village in Bolorunduro, within the court’s jurisdiction. Boluwaji however pleaded not guilty to all the counts upon his arraignment.

His counsel, S. Oguntuwase, requested bail in liberal terms, noting the offences were bailable and that the defendant was willing to face trial. While Prosecutor Sulaiman did not object to the bail application, he urged the court to impose strict conditions due to the defendant’s previous evasion of arrest. Chief Magistrate Damilola Sekoni granted bail in the sum of N1 million, with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties, according to the Chief Magistrate, must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and swear to an affidavit of means. The case has been transferred to the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Bolorunduro for substantive hearing and adjourned to September 15, 2025.