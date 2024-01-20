Church Gives Free Medical Services, Foodstuffs, Clothes To Less Privilege In Ogun

Glorious Liberty Church, in conjunction with Beth Help Foundation, on Saturday gave free medical services, foodstuffs, and clothes to over 1,500 indigent residents of Ogun State.

The beneficiaries of the gesture included the aged, widows, and physically challenged persons.

Some of the foodstuffs distributed included: bags of rice, beans, spaghetti, and noodles.

Speaking at the event which was held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, a Senior Pastor of the Glorious Liberty Church, Richard Osanaiye said the gesture was aimed at providing succour for the less privileged and soul-winning.

Osanaiye stressed the need for the government to put in place policy-driven interventions targeted at the elderly to improve their quality of life and health status.

He said, “Today we reached out to over 1,500 persons. We gave them food, we gave them clothes, and we gave them free medical services. We gave free medical services to almost 400 to 500 patients.

“And everybody had food. About 1,500 people had food. We gave them rice, we gave them beans, we gave them spaghetti, we gave them noodles. We reached out to children also.

“With this, we win souls, there are many people who received Christ today just because they came to collect food. We believe that we are giving hope to people, putting smiles on people’s faces, and instead of people dying of hunger, at least we have helped them to smile.

“We have been doing this for the last four, five years and we will continue to do this. Our focus for today was on the aged, widows, people who cannot walk, and people who do not have anybody to fend for them.

“I think there should be a system where such people are attended to. Maybe a kind of a shelter where you keep old people who do not have people to attend to them, they are senior citizens, they can’t work and some of them do not have children to take care of them.”