Church Founder Arrested Over Alleged Homosexual Plot 

The operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested the General Overseer of a new-generation church in Diobu, Port Harcourt, for allegedly engaging in homosexual acts with a member of his church.

The suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Octopus (C4i) Strike Force unit of the Nigeria Police Force after one of his male church members reported him for making persistent sexual advances.

The complainant recorded the pastor in a video while pretending to go along with his advances, capturing explicit footage, which he later submitted to the Octopus Strike Force unit as evidence.

In the said video, the General Overseer was reportedly seen soliciting sex from the man and even touching him, unaware that his actions were being recorded as proof for his arrest.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Octopus Strike Force unit traced and arrested him at a relaxation spot in Port Harcourt, taking him into custody for questioning.

The General Overseer has reportedly confessed to engaging in homosexual acts with adult males both within and outside Port Harcourt.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, stating that an investigation is ongoing.

