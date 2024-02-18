Church Extols Late Fafowora Over Service to Anglican Communion

The clergy and the laity of the Ilesa Diocese of the An- glican Commission recently honoured late members who had contributed to its growth and the development over the years. Worshippers at the popular Cathedral Church of St. John, Iloro, Ilesa rolled out the drums to celebrate the contributions of the late Architect Adebayo Fafowora who is credited with the designing of the edifice housing the church.

A trained architect, the late Fafowora in 1952 designed the edifice whose design was later to be copied by other churches across the country. Until his death, Ar- chitect Fafowora who had distinguished public and private service in the course of a career spanning several decades was the head of the Fafowora family of Ilesa. The commendation service event took place at the church premises with children, family members of the deceased joining other members to celebrate their patriarch who passed on 8years ago.

A daughter to the deceased, Mrs. Funlola Fafowora-Boboye thanked the church for the remembrance, saying the action would spur the family to do more for the body of Christ. Fafowora-Boboye said: “The family is very pleased with the recognition that has been accorded the memory of our father and patriarch by the church. This honour to us signposts the fact that the church appreciates the contributions of its members.

This recognition is something we cannot take for granted and we intend to ensure that we as a family and as individuals at all times put our resources and talents at the disposal of the church whenever called upon.”