Church Empowers Lagos Pupils With 3000 Back-To-School Bags, Exercise Books

Foundation of Truth Assembly (FOTA) has empowered 3000 nursery, primary and secondary schools pupils with back-to-school bags, exercise books, pencils, biros and other writing materials in Lagos.

Speaking at the distribution of the 3000 materials at Ajah area of Lagos recently, the Lead Pastor of the church, Pastor Pedro Omontuemhen, said the initiative was designed to support parents and the children as they prepare for school resumption. Pastor Omontuemhen said the benefiting children came from the communities and neighbouring communities.

He noted that the initiative is part of the church’s evangelism and preaching Christ to the people. He said: “So today we are doing Back to School 5.0. That means the fifth edition of our Back to School. We’ve been doing it for the past five years. And this morning, the plan is to reach out to 3,000 students with bags, exercise books, pencils, pens, and whatever else we have.

“So there’s no religious basis for selection. Anybody who can get here on time, we get these items. I think the first child got here this morning by four o’clock. I was asleep when I got a text, pastor, somebody’s only here by four o’clock. Oh my God, four o’clock. So I mean, as they come in, it’s on a first come, first served basis.

“So we try to let people come in in batches and arrange things well. We’ve got police on duty. We’ve got spy on duty. We’ve got members of our church and friends also on duty to help select. And God has been so faithful in terms of financing. We’ve got friends and family members to support.

“There have been one or two corporate individuals who also supported us this year. And we’re quite happy with the support we’re getting. You find out that because this is not targeted to any particular set of persons, everybody’s welcome. “Everybody’s welcome. You’re in primary school and you’re in secondary school you’re welcome.

Those are the two sets of people, primary and secondary. “We’re not giving to university people, just primary and secondary. And you’re going to see a lot of children here. You see families with one woman came with seven children. I said, well, how come? But we give, if you are here on time, you get. Once you get to the number, that’s it.”

Initiative

Speaking on the idea behind the initiative, Pastor Omontuemhen said: “So really the idea is that we know that things are tough and things are hard. I mean, we have to be realistic with ourselves. And we ask ourselves as a church, how can we impart the society? How can we make, we go out for evangelism, we go out for, how can we impart the people that you are trying to minister to?

“And we say, okay, let’s embark on this project. I know other churches do other things, but we are saying, we know usually in August, September, the hearts of parents are afraid and how are they going to handle it. But if that way we can minister to them, give them something and it’ll be quite impactful.”

Speaking on how the initiative started, Pastor Omontuemhen said over the past five years now, it started small with a few hundreds of school bags. “If I recall, I think the first one was in the few hundreds. And then it continues to grow. So last year, for example, we did 1,600. “I remember that clearly, 1,600. And then I came to church and asked the church, we are going to do 3,000. And they say, ah, Pastor, how come?

The prices of these things have all gone up but like I said, God has been faithful. We have seen supply and support from every angle. People you don’t even imagine that we do anything supporting us. But that’s how we kept it going. “I’m very happy. Yesterday while I was watching the videos of last year, I almost started crying.

When you see what you’re actually doing to the lives of people, people who have given up hope, people who think, ah, am I going to survive? And just know that your N1, 000, your N5, 000, and your N1 million has gone a long way to bless people. I mean, it’s a thing of joy.

Appeal

Omontuemhen urged other men of God and churches to look at their society and communities, and see what they can do to empower people. “Some people are doing medicals. Some people are doing hospital ministries. Some people are in prisons. Whatever you think would be impactful in your community, please go ahead and do it.”

He said that the church is planning to add medical outreach to the initiative next year. “This year, no medicine but you believe somebody came to us on Friday and said, oh, I want to give glasses to the children. I said, okay, come and see what you can do.

So next year, we may now be adding glasses to the children, but this year, it’s all books, exercise books, pencil, biro, eraser, to send them back to school.” One of the coordinators of the initiative, Iyoha Oluwatoyin, said the initiative is a way to cushion the effects of what’s happening in society on the parents.

She said the initiative is not limited to Christians. It comes across religion and ethnicity. She said: “So Back to School is an initiative we started five years ago. This is actually the fifth year that we give back to the society irrespective of their religion or their background, we just feel like, okay, this is the time these children are going back to school.

“So in a way, to cushion the effects of what’s happening in society on the parents, we thought of, what could we do as a church? So it’s actually beyond the church. It’s an initiative. So we are not looking, if it is church, then we just kind of just centre it on our children.

“But this is like, okay, irrespective of the person, even if the person is not a Christian, even if the person does not believe in God, we know that by giving back to the society, the parents will kind of be released. And there’s no, they will kind of pray for each and everybody that gave to us. It’s actually the sponsors.

So that is number one. “Then another thing that we actually are doing is for everybody to come to the knowledge of Christ, that as we give them this, we spread on it, that when the book gets to their various home, one day God will touch their heart that they will come to know God as a Lord and personal Saviour.

But right now, we are not, it’s not limited to Christians. It comes across religion, ethnicity, and every other thing that you can think of. “So some people actually got here as early as 4 a.m. So because of what we experienced last year, we too, as community members, decided to stay back in church till this morning so that as they are coming in, we are receiving them.

“That’s why it’s so organised. So we actually planned out the way we are going to do it. We are going to mount it so that before they come in, we will have given them their number. So with that number, we tell them why you cannot come in, so that there’ll be peace and we won’t experience any stampede or whatever.”

Gathering

Speaking on how they gathered the children, Oluwatoyin said: “What we did, we actually did a background check. We did some flyers. Then we kind of went out, telling people about the back to school. But some people don’t even need flyers because this is the 5th, just like I said. So some people know that there’s always back to school every year in this church. “So they’re always looking forward to it. And we don’t just give anybody.

You can’t just go within one year or two years and say, okay, it’s from age five, people in nursery school to age 16 or 17, to secondary school. So this year, we’re actually doing 3,000 students. We’re actually giving them school bags and school supplies to 3,000 students. “So there’s no way they will not get it.

And for people that may not get, we actually, we still have some kind of supplementary one. Not actually a school bag, like a tote bag or that gym bag, like a knapsack. Not the real school bag that, in case you come late, instead of going back home, you have to get something.”

The beneficiaries

One of the beneficiaries and a JSS 3 student, Faith Lucky, thanked the church for the gift. She said this year is the second time she is receiving a school bag from the church. “I feel very happy for this gift. God bless the church and provide more in Jesus’ name because this is my second time receiving a school bag from them.”

Another beneficiary and a basic six student, Sarah Jesse, said: “I’m very excited to have this bag. I want to say thank you and I pray that God will continue to give more to others.” One of the benefiting parents, Esther John, said: “I have six children and the six of them have collected school bags. Thank you so much for the church. God bless the church in Jesus’ name.

My children are still using the bags from last year and they have received new ones again this year. I really appreciate it.” Another benefiting parent and mother of three, Angela Izimefuna, said: “This is the third time we are receiving the bags from the church. God will bless them because they are remembering the poor and the needy. God will also remember them and their family. I want to say that God will reward everyone that contributed towards this.

“It’s not easy. Even if you want to go and price the bag, it’s very expensive. God will bless them and meet them at their points of need in the name of Jesus. If I’m going to buy the three of them now, one bag costs N11,000 and if you multiply N11,000 by 3,000, it’s a lot. At least that money will go for another thing. So they tried.”