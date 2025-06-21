Church Demolition: Deeper Life, CAN demand just resolution

Share

The representatives of the Deeper Life Bible Church and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have insisted on just reconciliation following what they explained to be a “prolonged dispute over the controversial demolition of one of the church’s buildings, despite an existing court injunction.”

This stand was made known after a reconciliatory meeting between the representatives of the church and officials of the Surulere Local Government Council held at the LG’s Chairman’s office at the secretariat.

The property in question—a branch of Deeper Life Bible Church located at 36 Aina Street, Lawanson, as widely reported was demolished by officials of the Surulere Local Government in collaboration with the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

The demolition sparked outrage from the church and widespread concern from the Christian community after the site was swiftly cleared to make way for a market development.

The church, which stated that for 18 years it has legally occupied and worshipped on the land, condemned the demolition and accused state agencies of systematic harassment.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting which lasted for over two hours, attended by church representatives, local government officials, police chieftain and members of the legal community, Pastor Alfred Ogene, representing the Deeper Life Bible Church, said the discussions were conciliatory in tone and were productive.

Ogene stated: “We have been in the meeting for the past two hours and at the end of the day, we looked at all that transpired, all that happened, the various meetings we had, which culminated into demolishing the Deeper Life Bible Church, and we took exception to that.

“Surulere LG is already erecting structures on demolished Deeper Life Bible Church’s land.

“But this is more of a reconciliatory meeting.

“That is why we spent quite a lot of time to look at the various options in terms of how we move forward, even though they equally accepted that they went ahead and demolished and it was proved to them that they did not follow through the legal leg.

“At the end of the day, it was resolved that they will get back to us—in whatever way, put it in writing or whichever option they deem fit.”

Taiwo Kupolati, SAN, a member of the church and legal adviser, described the meeting as a constructive step toward restoring justice and peace.

“The meeting was a process of coming together to explore the opportunity to bring the whole matter to a peaceful end.

“As you are aware, one of our District churches within Surulere was demolished because the local government indicated that the land belongs to them.

“Our members established the church building nearly 18 years ago and they have been worshipping there.

“There has been no occasion for the members to be disturbed until now.

“When this crisis started, we went to court, and while the matter was in court, officials went there and demolished the building without respect for the court process, even though the court also gave an order granting injunction but that was not respected.

“All our members now, they don’t have a place to worship. So, as a peaceful church, this matter was reported to the police and the police directed that we should all come together and explore a peaceful means of resolving it,” he explained.

Kupolati noted that while the council attempted to deflect responsibility to LASBCA, the timing of the demolition and immediate construction of shops at the site pointed to collaboration.

“What we have now is a clash of interest. The local government is saying LASBCA came and demolished the place.

“But it is all clear by our own general reading because the LG has given notice quite a long time ago that they need that land.

“If the property was demolished and no sooner it was done, some people started constructing shops for a market, then it gives us clarity that the LG and LASBCA are both working together.”

He further disclosed that the LG chairman had promised to consult higher authorities and return with concrete proposals.

“To the generous spirit of the chairman, he considered that he will go back to the authorities of the government and get back to us by next week to consider options that will make room for peace and balance and for justice.

“We are very hopeful that the result will come and they will give us options that will allow our people to worship their God within this vicinity, so those are the options we are hoping for and expecting.

“But in the meantime, the land—nothing is happening there now.

“We are hopeful that the result of this meeting will yield a good result by the time the LG authorities submit to us their options for peace.”

Christian Nwogu, a representative of CAN, also weighed in, highlighting the court’s current ruling in favour of the church.

He said: “The status of this matter now is that the court has restored the church to the location that was demolished.

“The court said the church is the owner of the land. That is the current position right now.

“There were also representatives of Zone 2 to advise the Surulere Local Government on the verdict of the church, but it is a continuous negotiation and hearing of the court.”

As both parties await the outcome of further consultations, observers remain cautiously optimistic that a peaceful and just resolution will soon emerge—one that respects the rule of law, the sanctity of worship, and the fundamental rights of the affected congregation.

Recall that following the demolition on May 26, the church had issued a statement through its legal representatives, Nojim Tairu & Co., describing the act as part of “an alarming pattern of hostility” against its members.

Share