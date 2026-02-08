Church Backed Peter Obi In 2023, Rev Ubani Explains Orji Kalu’s Abia North Victory

A Christian leader, Reverend Chika Ubani, has explained why Senator Orji Uzor Kalu won his re-election in Abia North during the 2023 general elections, despite the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to secure victory for President Bola Tinubu in the zone.

Rev Ubani, who spoke in a Sunday sermon in response to comments credited to Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, who questioned how Senator Kalu could win convincingly while failing to “Deliver” Tinubu in Abia North during the presidential election.

According to Rev Ubani, the outcome of the presidential election in Abia and across the South East was largely influenced by the position taken by Christian leaders, who collectively agreed to support the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

“The church worked for Peter Obi in 2023,” Ubani said. “Christian leaders across board agreed to support Obi, and that is why he performed very well in Abia and other South East states.”

He explained that even within Abia State, senior church leaders openly encouraged their members to vote for Obi from the pulpit.

“Even here in Abia, bishops passed messages during their sermons, asking members to vote for Peter Obi. Many clerics openly endorsed Obi, including myself,” he stated.

Rev Ubani added that the church’s position was strongly influenced by opposition to the Muslim–Muslim presidential ticket.

“The church was totally against the Muslim–Muslim ticket. So it is wrong to ask why Senator Kalu did not deliver Tinubu,” he said.

He further clarified that many voters followed a mixed voting pattern. “Majority of the clerics asked their members to vote for Peter Obi for president, vote Kalu for Senate, and vote accordingly for other positions. That was the reality,” Ubani explained.

Speaking on the political strength of Senator Kalu, Rev Ubani said the former Abia governor remains a dominant force across the state. He warned Governor Otti to tread carefully. “OUK is still dominant across Abia State. Otti is playing with fire,” he said.

He also dismissed suggestions that the Labour Party could work for President Tinubu in the future. “LP will not vote for Tinubu. Tinubu should be wary of Alex Otti. Otti is alone,” Ubani declared, adding that the APC should instead consolidate around Senator Kalu.

According to him, the APC in Abia State is now more united than ever. “OUK, T.A. Orji, Ikpeazu, Benjamin Kalu, Emenike, and others are united. Abia APC is now together. The party’s chances are very bright,” he said.

Rev Ubani, who described himself as an Ukwa man, concluded by praising Senator Kalu’s performance in Abia North. “Abia North should even loan OUK to us in Ukwa. He is doing exceptionally well in Abia North,” he said.