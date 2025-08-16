Church Advised Me To Pursue Filmmaking – TG Omori

Music video director, TG Omori, has lauded the church for playing a significant role in shaping his career in filmmaking.

In a post on X, Omori shared that his journey into directing began during church drama nights, where he discovered and developed his acting and directing skills.

According to him, the church not only provided him with opportunities, but also guided him to pursue a career in filmmaking.

Omori defended the importance of spirituality and religion in people’s lives, emphasising that while some may prioritise economic success, others find fulfilment in faith.

He encouraged respect for individual choices, noting that many people have had life experiences that drew them closer to their faith.

He wrote, “Life isn’t all about making money or chasing economic power; some people find comfort and solace in spirituality or religion. Even China that you all speak about has monks and spiritualists who have found peace in their search and pursuit of eternal life with no interest in the wealth of the world.

“Because you haven’t experienced life events that have left you with no choices doesn’t make you wiser; a billion religious people can’t all be stupid. Just live and let live.

“The Church funded and advised me to pursue a career in filmmaking. The church gave me a platform to discover my acting and directing skills at drama nights when the hood or trenches had social clubs or neighborhood theatre houses.

“I know that everyone has his or her frustrations and arguments, but please give the church a breathing space. If I calculate my whole family offering for 10 years, while growing up, it was not up to 20k. Money ‘wey’ my papa ‘dey’ take drink beer steady that year.

“Jesus Christ will forever be my lord and personal Saviour, and I shall never be too cool to proclaim his goodness and mercies.”