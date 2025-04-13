Chukwu’s Legacy Lives On, Says Tinubu As Nigeria Mourn First Eagles Captain To Lift AFCON Trophy

Share

President Bola Tinubu has said the legacy left behind by the Nigerian football icon, Christian Chukwu, lived on after his demise on Saturday at the age of 74.

The President joined the football community in mourning the loss of a legend whose contributions to the beautiful game elevated Nigeria’s status globally.

His death was confirmed by his longtime friend and former teammate, Segun Odegbami, who described the loss as painful and personal.

“My Chairman has passed on,” Odegbami said in a heartfelt message. “One of the greatest football players in Nigeria’s history, my bosom friend and teammate, is gone.”

Tinubu eulogised Chukwu for a trailblazing career defined by passion, discipline, and commitment to national pride.

“Christian Chukwu was more than a footballer and coach. He was a symbol of excellence and patriotism. He brought joy to millions, mentored a generation of footballers, and stood as a pillar of Nigerian brand and sportsmanship on and off the pitch.

“His legacies will continue to live on in the trophies he won, the lives he touched, and the exciting moments he provided to football fans and spectators on the field and in the technical area. We are forever grateful for his contributions to the sport we all love, and we will always remember him with great respect and admiration,” the President said.

The sad news was conveyed to Odegbami by another football icon, Emmanuel Okala, further deepening the grief among those who played alongside the legendary defender during Nigeria’s golden football era.

Chukwu was more than just a footballer. He was a symbol of pride, discipline, and excellence. He captained Nigeria to its first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1980 when the Green Eagles defeated Algeria 3–0 at the National Stadium in Lagos. The image of Chukwu lifting the Unity Cup after receiving it from then-President Shehu Shagari remains one of the most iconic in Nigerian sports history.

Nicknamed “Chairman” due to his commanding presence, the name was made popular by renowned broadcaster Ernest Okonkwo, and it stuck with Chukwu throughout his life.

After his playing days, Chukwu went on to coach the Super Eagles and led the team to a third-place finish at the 2004 AFCON in Tunisia. He also served as assistant coach to Clemens Westerhof during Nigeria’s victorious 1994 AFCON campaign and the country’s debut appearance at the FIFA World Cup the same year.

Following immediately in the same manner, the leadership of the National Sports Commission, led by the chairman, Shehu Dikko and the Director General, Bukola Olopade, described the death as a huge shock and a big loss to Nigerian football.

According to Dikko: “This news came to me as a big shock. The chairman is no more. On behalf of the Commission and the entire sporting fraternity and indeed the Federal Government of Nigeria, I extend my condolences to his family and indeed the whole of Nigeria.

“Frankly, a big iroko tree has fallen. We are the Chairmen leading the sector but Christian Chukwu is the original Chairman on the pitch. He was so commanding and charismatic, decisive and assuring on the pitch that the Late Ernest Okonkwo called him chairman and till today that name Chairman is even more popular than his original name.”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) expressed deep sorrow over his passing. Its General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said:

“We have lost a good and great man. Chukwu was the definition of a strong, dedicated, and disciplined leader. He embodied strength, vision, and consistency.”

Similarly, Olopade called Chukwu “a true icon, a leader of men, and a national hero.”

“His leadership on and off the field inspired generations,” Olopade said. “The nation mourns the loss of a giant.”

Also, a former teammate of the deceased, Kadiri Ikhana, who was part of the team that won the 1980 AFCON said he was yet to get over the shock.

According to Ikhana, death is inevitable, but losing someone dear to you is always a big shock.

“It’s one of those things in life. There’s nothing anybody can do about it, we all come to this world and we’ll go back,” he said.

“But at the same time, Chairman Chukwu was a very good guy. I would describe him as a very good leader. I would describe him as somebody generous. Somebody who gives good advice to his colleagues. So it’s a great loss to the country and Africa in general.” 11

Chukwu was a towering figure at Rangers International FC, where he began his football journey. He captained the club during its golden years, leading them to multiple league titles and the African Cup Winners Cup in 1977

In a statement by the club’s CEO, Barr. Amobi Ezeaku, Chukwu was remembered as “a symbol of resilience, excellence, and leadership.”

“His name is forever etched in our history. He was humility personified and was always ready to offer wise counsel driven by love for the game,” Ezeaku stated.

Following his passing, Enugu State Governor Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah ordered condolence registers to be opened at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu and at all Enugu State Liaison Offices across the country to honour the late icon.

Christian Chukwu’s death is a monumental loss not just to Nigerian football, but to the entire African sports landscape. As a player, coach, mentor, and leader, he inspired countless lives and left an indelible mark on the game.

From the dusty pitches of Enugu to continental glory and national honour, “Chairman” Christian Chukwu’s life was one of purpose, patriotism, and passion.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

“This is a devastating loss, not only for Rangers but for the entire football family. Chairman Christian Chukwu was a towering figure, a symbol of resilience, excellence, and leadership. The name ‘Chairman’ became synonymous with his commanding presence both on and off the pitch, a title first bestowed upon him by the legendary broadcaster Ernest Okonkwo and embraced by generations ever since.”

“Chairman Chukwu’s legacy is forever etched in the story of Rangers and Nigerian football. As the captain of our golden generation, he led Rangers to several domestic and continental triumphs, and Nigeria to her first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980. He later served Nigeria as a coach, guiding the Super Eagles to a bronze medal finish at the 2004 AFCON, coached Kenya’s national team, and handled several clubs in Nigeria.”

“Beyond his accomplishments, Chairman was humility personified. His passion for the growth of Nigerian football remained unwavering till his final days. He was always ready to offer wise counsel, driven by love for the game and the country. We are committed to honouring his extraordinary legacy and ensuring that the dream he lived for — a strong, united Rangers and a thriving Nigerian football — is sustained.”

