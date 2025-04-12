Chukwu’s Legacy In Nigerian Football Lives On – Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has said that the legacy of Nigerian football icon, Christian Chukwu, lives on following his passing on Saturday at the age of 74.

The President joined the football community in mourning the loss of a legend whose contributions to the beautiful game elevated Nigeria’s status on the global stage.

A towering figure in Nigerian football, Chukwu captained the Green Eagles to a historic Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory in 1980 and later coached the Super Eagles to a bronze medal at the 2004 AFCON.

Nicknamed “Chairman” for his commanding presence and leadership on the field, Chukwu spent his club career at Enugu Rangers, where he won multiple national titles and led the club to continental glory with their 1977 African Cup Winners’ Cup triumph.

Tinubu eulogised Chukwu for a trailblazing career marked by passion, discipline, and commitment to national pride.

“Christian Chukwu was more than a footballer and coach. He was a symbol of excellence and patriotism.

“He brought joy to millions, mentored a generation of footballers, and stood as a pillar of the Nigerian brand and sportsmanship on and off the pitch.

“His legacies will continue to live on in the trophies he won, the lives he touched, and the exciting moments he provided to football fans and spectators both on the field and from the technical area.

“We are forever grateful for his contributions to the sport we all love, and we will always remember him with great respect and admiration,” the President said.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the departed sportsman and for comfort for his family, expressing hope that they find solace in his enduring legacy.

