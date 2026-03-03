Chukwunweike, 36 Others Elected Enugu APC Excos

The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected Dr. Martin Chukwunweike as Chairman and Chukwudi Nnadozie as Secretary of a 37-man new executive of the party in the state.

Chukwunweike, Nnadozie and 35 others emerged unanimously on Tuesday at a well-attended state congress of the party held at Okpara Square, Enugu, described by the APC national panel for the Enugu State Congress as free, fair, and credible.

In the same vein, 15 zonal executives, five for each of the three senatorial zones of the state, have equally merged.

This was even as Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, who commended party leaders and faithful for their peaceful and transparent exercise, lauded President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, which he said had allowed more revenue inflows to states, also listing the many benefits accruing to Enugu State since joining the ruling party.

“What we have done here together shows that we are all members of a big family. Enugu State is not just a model of governance. Enugu State is also a model for politics. We have shown that the marriage of parties we had was not a marriage of convenience. It is a real marriage,” he said.

He congratulated the new leadership in the state, enjoining them to uphold the great work done by the Dr. Ben Nwoye-led Caretaker Committee.

Mbah also tasked the new executive on effective communication of his administration’s many reforms and development projects to the grassroots, stressing that nothing should be taken for granted in the coming elections.

Commending President Tinubu’s policies, the governor said, “The bold and courageous policies that Mr. President initiated at the centre have allowed more funds to flow to the subnationals. This is part of the reason why the transformations and projects you are seeing across Enugu today are a reality.

“They are a reality because the President has, through his bold initiatives, been able to ease the macroeconomic pressure. We can see the exchange rate stabilising. We can also see the naira being strengthened. We can see our foreign reserves, for the first time in 13 years, hitting the 50 billion dollar mark. It did not happen by accident, but by courageous policies and initiatives,” he said.

On gains of joining the APC, Mbah said, “Bringing that back home, we can also see how connecting to the centre has benefited us all in Enugu. The international airport and the cargo terminal in Enugu have been concessioned to a private investor. It means that Enugu State will soon become a major aviation hub. Our sons and daughters can now fly from Enugu to anywhere in the world. Thanks to Mr. President.

“Through connecting to the centre, we have gotten approval from Mr. President for the construction and completion of the railway that stopped in Aba. Very soon, we will commute not only by road, but also by rail. So, our dream of a multimodal transport system has just become a reality.

“The President also gave approval for the South East Development Commission. There are also plans for the high-pressure gas pipeline that is here in Enugu. Within the next 18 months, we are to get it down to Enugu, which will unlock the energy potential in Enugu.”

Meanwhile, in his acceptance speech, Chukwunweike pledged to work hard with his team to ensure the re-election of Mbah and the President.

“We assure you that we will deliver everything. No governor has done one tenure in Enugu State since 1999. Governor Mbah’s case will not be different, more so when convention and brilliant performance favour him,” he stated.

Earlier in his valedictory speech, Chairman of the defunct Enugu State APC Caretaker Committee, Dr. Ben Nwoye, commended Mbah for helping to unite the old members and former members of the Peoples Democratic Party into one big family.

“We have been united into one big, indivisible broom. We chose inclusion over exclusion, dialogue over division, and unity over personal ambition. Thanks to our hardworking, pragmatic, peace-loving, and purpose-driven governor, Dr. Peter,” he stressed.

The National Deputy Chairman (South), Chief Emma Enukwu, urged the new leadership of Enugu APC to brace up to prove themselves in the coming elections.

“After all is said and done, political party leadership, unlike other leaderships, lies in your ability to command votes and deliver your party’s candidates at the polls,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, the APC five-man panel led by Loveth Idisi as Chairman and Tobechukwu Okonkwo as secretary, commended the exercise as very transparent, successful and credible, hailing Mbah for the outstanding transformations and cleanliness of Enugu State.

“Enugu remains the cleanest state so far. The transformation is amazing,” Okonkwo said.

Others who addressed the mammoth crowd include the Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Uchenna Ugwu; Senator Osita Ngwu, Martins Oke, while the Deputy Governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai; Secretary to Enugu State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Victor Udeh; among a host of other serving and former political office holders were equally in attendance.