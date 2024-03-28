Chukwuma Soludo: Celebrating Two Years Of Excellent Performance In Anambra

Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on March 17 this year, successfully completed the first half of his four-year tenure as the governor of Anambra State. And to mark the occasion, a modest celebration was held at the International Convention Centre, Awka. He was sworn in as governor of the state on March 17, 2022 having won the November 6, 2021 governorship election conducted in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

During the electioneering campaigns, which preceded the polls, Soludo, who was then the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), went round the state, making promises to Ndi Anambra and other residents of the state. He assured them that he would implement the content of his manifesto to the letter if given the opportunity to serve; declaring that he had a burning desire to develop the state and place her on the world map.

After a painstaking examination of all the candidates who were in that contest and who were equally qualified for the post, the majority of the eligible voters in the state who participated in that election considered Soludo as the best man for the job. It’s been two years since he took office and the occasion of his second anniversary as governor has provided Ndi Anambra and other residents of the state with the opportunity to assess him and pass their honest verdict about his performance so far.

From available reports, the residents of the state are very happy with Prof. Soludo and his leadership of the state so far. The governor has earned himself the trust and support of the people. Indeed, Soludo is working real hard to justify the mandate freely given to him by Ndi Anambra about two years ago. From road construction to human capital development, job creation to revitalisation of the state’s economy, Soludo has shown and is still showing himself very strong; determined to transform the state for the good of the people.

In the area of road construction, the Soludoled administration has successfully completed about 250 kilometres of road in various parts of the state out of about 400 kilometres it awarded. Some of them were the 26km Amansea – Ebenebe – Ugbenu – Ugbene – Awba Ofemmili Road in Awka North Local Government Area, the 3.2km Okpunoeze – Uruagu Road in Nnewi, Nnewi North LGA; the 26.4km Amansea – Ezinator – Ndiukwuenu – Okpeze – Awa – UfumaRoad, a road in Okpoko community covering 12km, various roads in Awka and its environs including the popular UNIZIK Temp Site Road that had been dualized, the Club Road, Executive Business District roads, various roads in Onitsha, Nnewi and other parts of the state.

Soludo has succeeded in ending the era of schools without teachers in the state through the employment of over 5,000 teachers and the on-going recruitment of about 3,000 more into the state’s primary and secondary schools system. He has also recruited about 1,000 health professionals including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians and others into the state’s health sector, and they have since been posted to various hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) scattered across the state.

The APGA-led state government under Soludo has also concluded the training of the first batch of 5,000 youths under the One Youth, Two Skills programme and those who were trained have since been empowered with N2 billion worth of seed capital to start their own businesses. The government also trained about 25,000 youths in different digital skill areas under the LevelUp Anambra and Code Anambra programmes.

Soludo has also declared free antenatal and delivery services for pregnant women in the state, and he is also working hard to repair, rebuild and reposition the state’s healthcare system. Beyond the above mentioned areas, the agricultural revolution of the Soludo-led administration is changing the narratives in that sector. A few months ago, over 1,100,000 hybrid coconut and palm seedlings were shared to over 100,000 households in the state.

That move was targeted at driving poverty away, encouraging and improving agro-industrialisation and supporting the efforts towards a green and environmentally sustainable state. To save cost and to reduce carbon emissions into the atmosphere, the Soludo-led administration has converted about 25,000 diesel-powered streetlights to solar, thereby promoting a clean energy generation and usage.

That move did not only save cost for the state, it also encouraged nightlife and powered its economy. I can go on and on to reel out the achievements of Governor Chukwuma Soludo within his two years in office. I thank Ndi Anambra for the massive support they have given him so far and urge them not to relent because Solution is here.