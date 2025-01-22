Chukwuma Condemns Murder Of EFCC Officer

Share

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Sir Paul Chukuwma, has condemned the murder of an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) official, Aminu Sahabi Salisu, in Awka. Salisu was allegedly killed by a suspected internet fraudster, Joshua Ikechukwu, on Friday.

Chukwuma, who is targeting the APC’s ticket for the November 8 governorship poll, bemoaned the death of an officer on active duty.

He said: “It always leaves a bitter taste in the mouth to hear that a law enforcement officer lost his life to suspected criminals.

“Salisu’s death is unacceptable and must be thoroughly investigated to establish what actually happened.”

According to him, Salisu’s death should awaken Nigerians to the debt they owe their law enforcement officers who risk life and limb so that their fellow citizens may live free in their own country.

He said: “We often don’t realise the full import of the role our security officers play in safeguarding our freedoms and our right to life.

“We forget that their jobs constantly put them in the line of danger and that sometimes their lives are sacrificed to preserve ours.

“Our security officers are human like us. They have families and loved ones who depend on them. “They also have friends and associates who count on them.

“When they die in the line of duty, so many linkages are not only dislocated but permanently broken.

We must bear this in mind whenever we relate with them or hear stories about them.”

Expressing his condolences to the late officer’s family, the EFCC, and the late officer’s colleagues, Chukwuma said his prayers and thoughts were with them in their moment of grief and heartache.

He prayed to God to grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed officer and grant his family, colleagues and friends the fortitude to bear the loss.



