Chukwuma Condemns Murder Of EFCC Officer In Awka

Sir Paul Chukuwma, the leading candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra State has strongly condemned the recent murder of an EFCC officer, Aminu Sahabi Salisu, by a suspected Internet fraudster identified as Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Salisu went down in a hail of bullets on Friday, January 17, 2025, during a raid on Dr J. O Ukwutinife Close, Ifite Awka by some EFCC officials to flush out suspected internet fraudsters from the state.

Decrying the incident, Sir Chukwuma observed that the death of an officer on active duty was always a bitter pill for Nigeria to swallow and a cruel blow to the country’s efforts to build a safe, free and prosperous society.

“It always leaves a bitter taste in the mouth to hear that a law enforcement officer lost his life to suspected criminals. Salisu’s death is unacceptable and must be thoroughly investigated to establish what actually happened,” Sir Chukwuma declared.

According to him, officer Salisu’s death should awaken Nigerians to the debt they owe their law enforcement officers who risk life and limb so that their fellow citizens may live free in their own country.

“We often don’t realize the full import of the role our security officers play in safeguarding our freedoms and our right to life. We forget that their jobs constantly put them in the line of danger and that sometimes their lives are sacrificed to preserve ours,” Sir Chukwuma further observed.

“Our security officers are human like us. They have families and loved ones who depend on them. They also have friends and associates who count on them.

“When they die in the line of duty, so many linkages are not only dislocated but permanently broken. We must bear this in mind whenever we relate with them or hear stories about them,” Sir Chukwuma further explained.

Expressing his condolences to the late officer’s family, the EFCC, the late officer’s colleagues and to Nigeria, Sir Chukwuma said his prayers and thoughts were with them in their moment of grief and heartache.

He prayed to God to grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed officer and grant his family, colleagues and friends the fortitude to bear the loss.

