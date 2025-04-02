Chukwuma Appeals To APC Delegates Ahead Of April 5 Election

Share

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Primaries slated for April 5, 2025, in the Anambra State governorship election, a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform, Sir Paul Chukwuma, has urged the delegates to choose a candidate capable of leading the party to victory in the upcoming election.

Speaking in an open letter on Wednesday as delegates prepare to cast their votes in what is poised to be a landmark decision for Anambra State, Chukwuma stresses the significance of the delegates’ role in shaping the future of Anambra, framing the decision as one that will impact not only the APC but also the state’s future prosperity.

He emphasises that this election is not just a selection of a candidate but a pivotal moment that will define the direction Anambra will take in the years to come.

Chukwuma presents himself as the candidate best equipped to steer the APC to success, urging delegates to look past transient promises and distractions.

He emphasises his long-standing commitment to the APC, noting his dedication as a former Zonal Youth Leader and National Auditor. These positions have allowed him to contribute significantly to the party’s development in the state.

“I have stood with this party from the beginning—not because of what it offers me, but because of what I know it can offer the people of Anambra,” Chukwuma writes.

He contrasts his loyalty with other politicians who have frequently switched parties for personal gain, positioning himself as a steadfast and reliable choice for the APC.

The letter further underscores Chukwuma’s efforts to strengthen the APC in Anambra over the past three years, forging connections with party members, executives, and stakeholders across all 21 local government areas. He believes his broad support base within the grassroots will provide the necessary momentum for a successful electoral campaign.

“I have earned the trust and respect of our grassroots. With this broad support base, I am confident our party will march into the November elections united, energised, and poised for victory,” Chukwuma asserts.

One of the critical points in the letter is Chukwuma’s emphasis on his legal, intellectual, and emotional qualifications, which he believes set him apart from potential candidates facing eligibility challenges. “With me, there is no such uncertainty,” he states, suggesting that his candidacy is legally sound and free from distractions.

Chukwuma also frames the election as a challenge not just of ideas but of strategy and stamina. In a pointed reference to the incumbent Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Chukwuma argues that to defeat a sitting governor of Soludo’s stature, the APC needs a candidate who matches Soludo’s intellect but surpasses him in vision and strategic thinking. “I am that candidate,” he declares, pledging to engage Soludo on all fronts with a message of change and development.

Recognising the intense demands of a political campaign, Chukwuma also reassures the delegates of his readiness. He describes himself as young, vibrant, and physically fit to endure the rigours of campaigning, and he is confident in his ability to fund a robust, sustainable campaign.

In conclusion, Chukwuma urges delegates to decide based on loyalty, vision, and qualifications rather than distractions or fleeting promises. He calls on them to vote for him as the candidate who embodies the strength and commitment necessary to lead the APC to victory and secure a prosperous future for Anambra.

“On April 5, 2025, vote for a candidate who embodies the strength, vision, and commitment needed to propel APC to a resounding victory,” Chukwuma concludes, rallying the delegates to choose him for the greater good of Anambra and the APC.

The delegates’ decision on April 5 is expected to be pivotal in determining not only the APC’s candidate but also the broader political landscape in Anambra ahead of the 2025 governorship election.

