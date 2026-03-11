Chukwueze’s Value Rises As Iwobi, Other Nigerians Hold Steady

Nigeria winger, Samuel Chukwueze has emerged as the biggest gainer among Nigerian players in the latest market value update released by Transfermarkt for the Premier League.

The Fulham star saw his value rise by €5m, moving from €10m to €15m after a series of impressive displays since joining the club on loan from AC Milan last summer. Chukwueze has scored three goals and provided four assists in 15 league appearances, becoming an important part of Fulham’s attack.

The club also has an option to sign the Nigerian permanently for about €28m, including bonuses. His teammate Alex Iwobi maintained his previous market value, reflecting his steady role in Fulham’s midfield this season.

Other Nigerians, including Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina and Uche Christantus also retained their values, with Bassey remaining the most valuable Nigerian in the league at €28m.