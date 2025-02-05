Chukwueze’s Deadline Day Move To Fulham Collapses

Share

Samuel Chukwueze’s proposed deadline-day transfer to Fulham collapsed after AC Milan and the Premier League club failed to reach an agreement.

The Super Eagles winger was set to join Fulham on loan with an obligation to buy, but the deal did not go through before the transfer window closed. Chukwueze, who joined AC Milan in the summer of 2023, has had a mixed tenure with the Italian giants.

Throughout 25 appearances, he has contributed four goals and one assist. Reports suggest that his performances have not consistently met the club’s expectations, leaing Milan to consider offloading him during this transfer period.

However, reports indicate that Chukwueze could still secure a move to leagues where the win – dow remains open.

