Chukwueze’ll Succeed At Milan Despite Slow Start – Taribo

Former AC Milan defender, Taribo West, believes Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze, will succeed at the Serie A club despite a slow start to his career in Serie A.

Chukwueze joined the former Seria A champions from Spanish outfit Villarreal and has struggled to force his way into the first team. The 24-year-old has made eight appearances for the former Serie A champions, with no goal or assist to his name.

West, however, insisted that Chukwueze made the right decision to join Stefano Pioli’s side and will soon become a key player for the Roosoneri. “I think he made one of his best career choices by going to Milan,” West told ESPN. “We will see the best of Chukwueze in Milan.

“I believe it is the best for him because Milan is a club that will give him the atmosphere and grounds to bring out his best abilities. They have the structures to take a player to a different level, especially for a young player who really wants to make it.”