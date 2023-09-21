Chukwueze to Get More Playing Time, Milan Coach Assures Eagles Striker

Stefano Pioli, the AC Milan manager, recently stated that Nigerian football star Samuel Chukwueze will receive more playing time as the 2023-24 season progresses.

Chukwueze was signed by AC Milan from Villarreal for a fee of approximately €20 million during the summer transfer window and has impressed the Rossoneri.

Despite his arrival, Chukwueze has had limited playing time with Christian Pulisic, the United States international, being preferred as the first-choice winger.

Chukwueze made his debut start for Milan against Newcastle United after appearing in seven matches, but he was unable to make a significant impact as the Serie A champions drew 0-0 against Eddie Howe’s side.

Pioli, in a post-game statement, acknowledged the busy schedule ahead and assured supporters that Chukwueze will have additional chances to shine. “Musah, Loftus, and Chuku need to play.

They were ready and needed game time. With matches every three days, they will get their chances. I have many players; others may feature against Verona.” he said, as quoted by Milan Posts.