December 31, 2024
Chukwueze Suffers Double Blow At AC Milan

It has been a miserable ending to 2024 for Samuel Chukwueze after he suffered an injury and the coach who gave him a bigger role at AC Milan was fired.

Chukwueze was enjoying a good game against Roma before he was forced out of the Serie A game on 62 minutes by what is suspected to be a hamstring injury. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

And after the game, coach Paulo Fonseca, who gave the Super Eagles star a bigger role at Milan, was also fired.

Chukwueze admitted he was enjoying his football again at the Italian giants after previous coach Stefano Pioli.

