Chukwueze Set To Join Iwobi, Bassey At Fulham

Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze, is set to join two other teammates, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, at English Premier League side, Fulham.

With his Italian side, AC Milan, open to the departure of the former Villarreal star, it has been reported that Fulham are already in advanced discussions with the club. According to Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are in advanced talks with Fulham, also trying to add Kevin from Shakhtar to their ranks.

“Fulham are advancing in talks for both Kevin from Shakhtar and Samu Chukwueze from AC Milan,” he posted on his X account. “Negotiations are underway to get both right and left-wingers before the window closes. “£25m package discussed with Milan for Samu, fee over £40m discussed with Shakhtar for Kevin.”

Also, there is a rumour that Chukwueze might be joining Fulham on an initial loan deal with total outright buying later next season. He was on Fulham’s radar during the January transfer window, and the club have maintained their interest in him.