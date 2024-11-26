Chukwueze Set To Clinch First Start In Europe

Share

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze is set to star in AC Milan’s lineup for their UEFA Champions League game against Slovakian giants Slovan Bratislava on today, Soccernet.

Ng reports. Chukwueze has struggled to pin down a regular starting shirt at AC Milan since his transfer from Villarreal last year.

Last season, the 25-year-old forward registered three goals and three assists in 33 appearances, most of which have been from the bench.

This season, he has registered 16 appearances with just one goal and one assist. In the UEFA Champions League, he has not started any game, as his two appearances have been from the bench.

However, he is set to get a breakthrough soon. This is as Milan Posts have reported that Chukwueze will start for AC Milan when they play Slovan Bratislava.

The game will be Chukwueze’s first start in the competition this season. And against Slovan Bratislava, he has a good chance of breaking his dock in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

The Slovakian giants are the whipping boys of the competition, as they sit 36th in League standings with no point after four games.

They have also conceded 15 goals, which is the secondhighest number of goals in the competition this season.

