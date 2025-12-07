Chukwueze Relishing Fresh Start At Fulham

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has said he is enjoying life at Fulham after a promising resurgence in form since joining the Premier League side on loan from AC Milan.

Chukwueze, who arrived at Craven Cottage on deadline day, endured a slow start due to recurring injuries and multiple international commitments with Nigeria. Despite those early setbacks, the 26-year-old has rediscovered his rhythm in recent weeks and has been instrumental for Marco Silva’s team.

The former Villarreal forward has registered four goal contributions in his last three appearances, including a memorable brace against Manchester City.

His performance in that fixture drew widespread attention, coming on the day Erling Haaland reached his Premier League 100-goal milestone.

Speaking to Fulham’s official website, Chukwueze expressed gratitude for the support he has received from the coaching staff, crediting Silva for helping him regain confidence and sharpness.

“I’m really happy with my form and everything happening around me,” he said. “The coach keeps pushing me to work harder and stay focused, regardless of how the game is going. Every match is a new opportunity.

Whether I play ten or twenty minutes, I need to be ready to give my all,” he added.

With his confidence restored, Chukwueze hopes to maintain his momentum as Fulham continue its campaign.