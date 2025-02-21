Chukwueze Outperforms Leao, Lookman In Serie A Stat

Share

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, ranks among the top five wingers and attacking midfielders in Serie A for ball-carrying frequency this season.

Despite struggling for regular playing time at AC Milan, the 25-year-old has managed four goals and one assist in 27 appearances.

While his performances have been promising, his biggest challenge has been a lack of big goal contributions. However, statistics from Data MB, a football analytics platform, highlight one of Chukwueze’s strengths.

He is ranked fifth among Serie A players with the highest number of ball carries, showing his ability to drive forward with the ball.

Top five players in this category are Riccardo Sottil (AC Milan, on loan), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli), David Neres (Benfica) Alessandro Zanoli (Napoli), and Chukwueze.

Other notable names in the top 10 include Dan Ndoye, Gustav Isaksen, Rafael Leao, Mattia Felici, and Francisco Conceição, while Ademola Lookman is ranked in the top 15.

Despite this impressive stat, Chukwueze remains a backup option for Milan coach Sergio Conceição, who prefers João Félix, Rafael Leao, Yunus Musah, and Christian Pulisic on the wings.

Unless there is an injury or a dip in form from one of these players, Chukwueze may struggle to secure a starting spot. If his situation does not improve, he may consider leaving AC Milan at the end of the season in search of more playing time.

