Chukwueze Out for Four Weeks, Joins Osimhen at Treatment Table

AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze will be out of action for at least four weeks after suffering an injury in the Super Eagles friendly with Saudi Arabia last Friday. The winger was pulled out in the 60th minute of the friendly game, which ended 2-2, and was not even part of the encounter with Mozambique three days later.

It has now been confirmed that the former Villarreal star did not feature in the 3-2 win over the Mambas due to injury. The player has returned to his base in Milan, and the club has confirmed that he suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out of action for one month.

This development means that the winger will not be part of the Eagles that will face Lesotho and Zimbabwe in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month. He is also expected to miss Milan’s ties with Juventus, Napoli, Udinese, and Lecce.

Victor Osimhen of Napoli is also the Eagles player who will miss the upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to injury.