Chukwueze Opens Up On Struggles At AC Milan

Currently in the Super Eagles camp for the AFCON, Samuel Chukwueze was asked to reflect on his spell at AC Milan. While speaking warmly about the city and its people, he admitted he would be open to a return in the future, but suggested that the style of play in Serie A did not suit his game.

“Yes, I miss it. It’s my second home,” he said about Milan. “My family stayed there, so I miss it. It’s a beautiful city, but everyone has to focus on their own lives. They’re doing well, and I wish them all the best, especially since I’m still a Milan player, since I’m on loan.”

Explaining why he flopped in the Italian capital, he explained, saying, “I think I wasn’t given the time in Serie A and didn’t have the opportunities I wanted. But that’s what happens in football.

“I have to keep working hard, and maybe I’ll return to Serie A or LaLiga, or I’ll stay in the Premier League. English tactics are probably better suited to my style of play than Italian ones.”

Chukwueze at Milan

Samuel Chukwueze joined AC Milan from Villarreal in the summer of 2023 on a five-year deal reportedly worth €21.1 million plus €7 million in add-ons, following an impressive spell in LaLiga. During his time at Villarreal, he scored 37 goals and provided 29 assists in 207 appearances.

At Milan, however, Chukwueze struggled to secure a regular starting spot. Across 70 appearances in all competitions, he managed just 8 goals and 6 assists, including 4 goals and 5 assists in 51 Serie A matches.

His difficulties led Milan to loan him to Fulham last summer, with a €25–30 million purchase option. The Nigerian winger has since flourished under Marco Silva, highlighted by a standout Man of the Match performance against Manchester City.