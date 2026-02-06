Chukwueze Nominated For Fulham Goal Of The Month

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, has been nominated for Fulham’s Goal of the Month award for January. Chukwueze earned the nomination after scoring a brilliant goal in Fulham’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Brighton.

His strike has been shortlisted alongside 11 other goals scored by Fulham players during the month. The 26-year-old came up with the equalising goal late in the game, finishing calmly after receiving a pass from defender Joachim Andersen. The goal helped turn the match around and played a key role in Fulham’s win.

That effort was Chukwueze’s fifth goal of the season for the London club. He has also contributed two assists so far, making him an important part of manager Marco Silva’s squad. The winner of the Goal of the Month award will be decided by votes from Fulham fans.