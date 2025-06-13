Chukwueze Lifts Villagers With Tricycles, Bemoans Disappointing Season

Share

…as Ijeh urges winger to be consistent

Super Eagles and AC Milan winger, Samuel Chukwueze, has shown love to his hometown by donating 20 tricycles (Keke Napep) to help youths earn a living.

He made the donation during the grand unveiling of his mansion in his village yesterday which drew many villagers and fans who came to celebrate the football star’s kind gesture.

Chukwueze said the donation was part of his way of giving back to the place that raised him and supporting young people trying to make ends meet.

“I know what it means to struggle and hustle in the streets. That’s why I wanted to help these young men with something that can support their families,” he said during the event.

Although he is doing well off the pitch, Chukwueze admitted that his performance for AC Milan last season didn’t meet expectations.

In an interview, he praised Milan fans for standing by the team even during tough times. “Milan fans are some of the best in the world,” he said.

“Even when we were not doing well, they kept cheering us on, singing and showing love. We didn’t give them the results they deserved, and that hurts.”

He promised to do better next season, saying he is determined to help Milan win trophies in the Italian league (Scudetto), Coppa Italia, and hopefully do well in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, a former Nigerian striker, Peter Ijeh, has praised the winger’s potential, especially his strong left foot, but said Chukwueze needs to be more consistent if he wants to reach the top level of football.

“He’s talented, no doubt,” Ijeh said during a radio interview. “But to be great, you have to perform well regularly, not just once in a while. That’s what separates good players from great ones.”

