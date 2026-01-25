Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze, on Saturday evening began his English Premier League side, Fulham’s rival in the club’s come-from behind 2-1 defeat of Brighton.

Chukwueze, who joined the fray in the second half after starting the game on the bench alongside fellow Super Eagles colleague, Calvin Bassey, with only Alex Iwobi starting the encounter, equalised in the 72nd minute just 13 minutes after replacing Kevin to give his side a fighting chance in the game.

Harry Wilson later scored a spectacular late free-kick as Fulham came from behind to get the victory at Craven Cottage.

Yasin Ayari had produced a moment of magic to put the visitors in front in the first half, before Chukwueze’s equaliser.

Fulham were in the ascendancy when Ayari picked up possession on the left and cut inside before unleashing a venomous strike from the edge of the box past the diving Bernd Leno in the 28th minute.

The Seagulls almost doubled their lead two minutes later when Leno kept out Kaoru Mitoma’s initial effort before Ferdi Kadioglu’s header on the rebound was cleared off the line by Timothy Castagne.

The game opened up in the early stages of the second half and Fulham drew level through Chukwueze, who latched on to a long ball from Joachim Andersen and slotted past goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to restore parity.

Brighton thought they had regained the lead a couple of minutes later only for Danny Welbeck’s effort to be ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside before the striker also had a header tipped over the bar.