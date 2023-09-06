Chukwueze, Ihenacho, Seven Other Players Hit Super Eagles Camp In Uyo

No fewer than nine players have arrived at the Super Eagles camp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe.

New invitees, Gift Orban, and Jordan Torunarigha are among the early birds in the camp.

Others include; Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Kelechi Ihenacho, Frank Onyeka, goalkeepers Adeleye Adebayo and Francis Uzoho, as well as Bruno Onyemaechi. New Telegraph reports that the development was announced on the Super Eagles’ X account on Wednesday.