New Telegraph

September 6, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 6, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Chukwueze, Ihenacho, Seven…

Chukwueze, Ihenacho, Seven Other Players Hit Super Eagles Camp In Uyo

No fewer than nine players have arrived at the Super Eagles camp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe.

New invitees, Gift Orban, and Jordan Torunarigha are among the early birds in the camp.

Others include; Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Kelechi Ihenacho, Frank Onyeka, goalkeepers Adeleye Adebayo and Francis Uzoho, as well as Bruno Onyemaechi.
New Telegraph reports that the development was announced on the Super Eagles’ X account on Wednesday.

Tags:

Read Previous

Tribunal Declares Natasha Akpoti Winner Of Kogi Central Senatorial Election
Read Next

Cross Vows To Stop Mercy Eke From Winning BBNaija All-Stars