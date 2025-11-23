Chukwueze Fires Assist As Fulham Beat Sunderland

•Iwobi, Bassey in lineup after World Cup ouster

Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze, came off the bench to help his English Premier League side, Fulham to a 1-0 win against Sunderland.

The former Villareal forward came into the fold in the 64th minute of the game, replacing the ineffective club record signing Kevin, while providing a fine cross that was turned home from close range by Raul Jimenez towards the end of the game.

The Super Eagles failed to secure their slot in the FIFA 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoff after losing on penalties to the Congo DR in the Africa playoff last weekend, Apart from Chukwueze, two other Nigerians in the club, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey both played in the game against Sunderland.

While Iwobi was removed in the 89th minute of the game for Harrison Reed, Bassey who missed one of the penalties that finally eliminated the Super Eagles in the playoff final played the full 90 minutes. Jimenez scored a deserved late winner as Fulham beat Sunderland in the Premier League amid driving rain at Craven Cottage.

The Mexican’s goal came from Fulham’s 18th shot of the game as their dominance of chances and possession looked set to go to waste.

The quality of play was generally poor throughout, but Fulham were rewarded for their workrate with only their second win in seven league games.

They moved up to 14th in the table – three points above the bottom three – while Sunderland slipped two places to sixth.