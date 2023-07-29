Chukwueze Dares To Succeed Where Other Nigerians Failed

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze on Thursday became the fourth Nigerian to play for AC Milan and the former Villarreal forward knows he has to wrestle with history so as to become the first man from his country to succeed as a Rossoneri player.

Nigerians have had good re- cords at Milan city rival Inter with the likes of Obafemi Martins and Nwankwo Kanu distinguishing themselves at the blue part of San Siro Stadium. However, Nigerian players who have laced their boots for Rossoneri left the club with abysmal performances.

Taribo West, Taiye Taiwo, Nnamdi Oduamadi, Aliyu Datti and Kingsley Umunegbu all had forgettable stints at the club. It is worrying to state that none of them played up to nine matches before they were pushed out of the club. Nigeria legend Taribo joined the club in 1999 amid high expectations but the Olympics gold medallist managed just four appearances before he was shipped out.

Another Eagles defender Taiwo suffered a similar experience; although he has the record of being a Nigerian with the highest number of appearances for the club so far. The Chiefs at Milan wouldn’t have been happy to sign a player who played just eight times for them. Oduamadi came with promise but he spent his time at Milan going on loans to smaller clubs.

He only managed just one appearance before he parted ways with the side. Datti couldn’t manage more than one appearance while Umunegbu who was a prodigy in the club’s junior team was unable to break into the first squad.

Chukwueze arrives at San Siro with an impressive reputation; apart from his blistering speed and prowess in one-on-one situations which is likened to Netherlands legend, Arjen Rpbben, the Nigerian posseses scoring ability that was lacking in Milan last season.

As a winger, the Nigerian scored 37 goals, with 13 of them coming in the last season alone (six in La Liga, four in the Copa del Rey, and three in the Conference League. Chukuweze’s arrival marks the seventh successful market move for the Rossoneri, adding to the ranks of Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Sportiello, Romero, Pulisic, and Okafor under Stefano Pioli’s command.

The hope is to try and reduce the reliance on star man Rafael Leao, who can sometimes make the system a little lop-sided to the left of the pitch considering Theo Hernandez’s presence behind him.

Pioli is expected to switch to a 4-3-3 system at Milan next season, making the need for a reliable right winger obvious, but the recent arrival of Christian Pulisic has also led to some confusion regarding who’ll be the regular starter in the role.

Chukwueze is a fast and creative winger who is extremely comfort- able on the ball, impressing with his dribbling and delicate touches. The 24-year-old usually plays close to the touchline but is good at finding pockets of space to slip past defenders and progress play, making him an efficient producer.

The Nigerian winger also stands out for his ability to contribute to build-up play with intelligence and quick passes, willing to drop into the half-spaces to play the ball across the final third. Defensively, Chukwueze doesn’t particularly stand out and will likely need to work on his ability to snatch the ball from opponents and improve his pressing play but there isn’t denying the fact that he has what it takes to shine where his compatriots failed.