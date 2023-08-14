Chukwueze, Awoniyi, Akor, others paint Europe red with goals

It was mixed fortune, for Nigerian players in Europe as the new football season gets underway; while some of them enjoyed an unimpressive run, others endured difficult time. New signing Samuel Chukwueze scored his first goal for AC Milan to beat Novara 4-2 in a preseason friendly.

The former Villareal player, the scoring in the ninth minute to give Milan the lead. He rounded up the goalkeeper before he smashed home. Eagles hopeful and one of the hottest strikers in Europe, Jerome Akor announced himself in the French Ligue 1 with a brace for Montpellier in a 2-2 draw with Le Havre.

The new signing drew the home team level in the 58th minute with a powerful header from inside the box to underline his awesome aerial threat. Two minutes later, he received a ball and shrugged off his two markers before he fired a low, leftfooted shot past the goalkeeper to give Montpellier the lead. Saturday, was a day the stars truly aligned for Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi. He celebrated his 26th birthday and opened his goals account in the Premier League on the opening weekend of action at Arsenal before his wife gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. The striker was an injury doubt for the tie at The Emirates but came off the bench in the 72nd minute to pull a goal back for Forest after 10 minutes.

Ola Aina, a right back with the Super Eagles also had a good game for the Forest in the encounter with three tackles and five duels won. Alex Iwobi suffered a shock 1-0 defeat with Everton in the hands of Fulham but his fine performance for Everton was highlighted by four successful dribbles and three created chances. Eagles left back, Calvin Bassey, remained an unused substitute following his move from Ajax last month.

Over to Germany, where Victor Boniface made an impressive start for Bayer Leverkusen in his official debut for the club. The Nigerian forward scored in their [8-0] away victory against Teutonia Ottensen in the DFB Pokal.