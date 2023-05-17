Chukwudi Eze emerges new ANA, Abuja, chairman

The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Abuja chapter, has elected a new chairman, Arc. Chukwudi Eze. The election, which took place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, dur- ing an at the Femi Osofisan Secretariat, Mamman Vatsa Writers’ Village, Mpape, Abuja, produced a new set of executive members. Conducted peacefully by open bal- lot, members of ANA Abuja over- whelmingly voted for Arc. Chukwudi Eze.

A renowned architect, builder, and writer, Eze is well known for his contributions to the literary world. He is the author of several books, including ‘Uchechi-The Triumph of Love’, 2011; ‘Leadership Stories of Mother Hen’, 2006 and expanded edition, 2012; ‘The Return of Half-Something’, 2018. His works have been long and short- listed for several literary prizes includ- ing the Association of Nigerian Au- thors Literary Prize (2018), The LNG Nigeria Prize for Literature (2021) and the Chinua Achebe Prize for Litera- ture (2021). Speaking immediately after the election, Eze thanked members for entrusting him with the leadership of the Abuja chapter of the Associa- tion of Nigerian Authors.

He pledged to work tirelessly to improve the wel- fare of all writers and promote literary enthusiasm in Abuja. “As we begin this new journey, I stand committed to serving you all to the best of my abilities. I am honoured to present to you our agenda for the next administration which I tagged ‘A TEN-POINT AGENDA’ to advance our association and enhance the lives of writers in our chapter while making their craft better,” he said. The released plans by Eze cover writers’ welfare, copyright, training, teen authorship, collaboration, global partnership, among others. The outgoing ANA Abuja chair- man, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, expressed his satisfaction with the election process, stating that it was free, fair and trans- parent. He congratulated Arc. Chuk- wudi Eze on his victory, and wished him a successful tenure. He further promised to work with the new admin- istration to ensure it achieves great milestones.