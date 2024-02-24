Chukwu to NFF: Peseiro Doesn’t Deserve New Contract Despite Eagles Reaching AFCON Final

Ex-international Christian Chukwu has said Jose Peseiro doesn’t deserve a new contract despite leading the Super Eagles to the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations. Peseiro’s previous contract was valid only during the period of the AFCON. Currently, he is without a contract and there are reports indicating that the Portuguese coach is in talks with the Nigeria Football Federation for a new contract. It is also being said that other countries like Algeria and Egypt are showing interest in him.

However, Chukwu told our correspondent in an interview that the coach hasn’t done enough to deserve a new deal. Chukwu who led the Super Eagles to the semifinal of the 2004 AFCON insisted that the squad not yet to be ‘playing as a team’ despite reaching the final of the 2023 edition of the tournament. He said the Portuguese had not established his authority over the squad. Instead, he insisted that the team’s determination and individual brilliance propelled them to the final in Cote d’Ivoire.

He wondered why the Federation would continue to consider foreigners for a job indigenous coaches can handle in the face of the economic crunch the country is battling with. He said “It is up to the NFF to decide if Peseiro is to continue or not. However, on a personal note, I don’t think it is a wise decision to take. The team surprised many people by reaching the final of AFCON, so we have to give them kudo. But did we see the kind of football we wanted in Cote d’Ivoire? I don’t think so. The Eagles did not play as a team at that AFCON, we have to admit that the players’ determination and brilliance did the magic.

But do we really need to bank on the players all the time without concrete technical input from the bench? That’s not the kind of Eagles we want. “It’s left to the NFF to make the right decision but I believe we have coaches here who can do this job very well. They can succeed if the NFF respects them and pays them regularly as they are doing for the expatriates. It makes more sense because these coaches will stay in Nigeria and work with people on the ground to even help develop our league.”

Chukwu was the Most Valuable Player when Nigeria first won the AFCON in 1980. He is now thrilled that Williams Troost-Ekong became the second Nigerian defender to win the MVP award. “Those who did the rating couldn’t have been more accurate with their judgement because as a captain, Ekong gave his all on the pitch. The way he marshalled the defence and controlled games was excellent. He also had three goals to help the team. He was a leader who led by example throughout the tournament. I am happy for him and that is the individual brilliance I was talking about. We are hoping to see more from him,” he said.